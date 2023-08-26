Petland answers call for help from area rescue organization

CHILLICOTHE – Cabin Critters Rescue, located in Wheelersburg, has had to recently take on more dogs than usual and found itself struggling to feed them. They reached out to Petland to help them through it.

Catherine Del Valle with Cabin Critters Rescue and Kaylee Sturgill manager Petland Ashland Ky.

Nearly out of food, Sammie Ishmael with Cabin Critters called Petland Ashland’s general manager, Kaylee Sturgill, to see if she could help. Having an established relationship with the rescue, Sturgill immediately gathered nearly 20 large bags of dog food for the rescue to pick up that day, at no cost.

“Making community connections is an important part of Petland’s business model,” said Petland’s Director of Communications Maria Smith. “Each of Petland’s 25 corporate-owned retail store managers are charged with making significant relationships in their local communities. Most often, these are with like-minded, pet-centric organizations with whom they can connect, problem solve and assure that all pets have access to their basic needs as they wait to meet their forever families.”

These relationships include rescues, shelters, support of police K9 units and more.

Darron Musser delivers food to rescue.

Ishmael expressed her thanks on the rescue’s Facebook page stating, “Cabin Critters Rescue would like to thank Petland Ashland for helping us during a time of crisis when we ran out of dog food! Petland immediately packed up some food for us.”

But Sturgill went the extra mile.

Petland Ashland initial food donation for rescue in need.

She reached out to Petland’s corporate office, located in Chillicothe, to make a request for more food to be donated through the company’s distribution center. Within a day, the distribution center loaded 900 pounds of dog food, delivering it to the rescue located about an hour away. Petland Charities covered the cost of the food from the distribution center and provided a $3,000 grant to assist the rescue in managing the care and needs of the influx of pets in their care.

Petland Charities Executive Director Ed Sayres, formerly an animal welfare industry executive stated, “Small, local charitable organizations such as shelters and rescues are currently experiencing high intake challenges. This is a great example of how Petland is making meaningful connections at the community level, which in turn are making a difference for pets in challenging situations.”

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Petland donates more than 900 pounds of dog food to Cabin Critters Rescue