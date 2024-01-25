Petoskey’s 2024 State of the Community set for Feb. 9

Presenters take the stage on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 during the Petoskey State of the Community at the Crooked Tree Arts Center.

PETOSKEY — Community leaders and residents will gather on Feb. 9 at the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey to hear updates on key issues affecting the area during the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 State of the Community.

The annual event will feature a slate of guest speakers who will provide updates on topics like health care, education and the environment. The interview-style format will be led by Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce President Nikki Devitt, Membership Director Lisa Hoyt and local businessman Jeffery Neill.

This year’s list of confirmed speakers includes:

Honorable Jennifer Deegan, judge in the 57th Circuit Court in Emmet County

Mary Beth Bennett, owner of Terrace Inn

Bill Mansfield, proprietor of Lavender Hill Farm

Kathy Petersen, founder and executive director of Northmen Den Youth Services

Lisa Clavier, founder and president of Kiersten’s Ride

Anne Morningstar, professor of art and design at North Central Michigan College

Scott Koziol, Char-Em ISD superintendent

Andi Tolzdorf, director at Emmet County Recycling

Kieran Fleming, executive director at Little Traverse Conservancy

Joanne Schroeder, president and CEO at the Munson Hospital in Charlevoix.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with light refreshments and networking. The program will start at 1:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending must register in advance. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit petoskeychamber.com, call the chamber at (231) 347-4150, or stop by the chamber office.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

