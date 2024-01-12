Petoskey council approves spring road projects

PETOSKEY — Several road construction projects planned for city streets were approved by the Petoskey City Council during their meeting on Jan. 8.

Mike Robbins, director of the Department of Public Works, provided details on the projects to the council during the meeting.

The first project includes a full reconstruction of Bay View Avenue, including installation of a water main loop, curb and gutter replacement, new pavement and subgrades, concrete drive approaches, sidewalk additions and sanitary sewer investigations.

“This project was driven not only by the condition of the street, but we’re adding a water main loop because we’re having some water quality issues,” Robbins said. “With this project, there will be a loop that will tie it to the Lincoln Place water system, which is the city’s.”

The city received four bids for the project, and accepted the bid from Harbor Springs Excavating in the amount of $465,114.

Robbins noted that there are additional costs, such as for concrete and contingencies, that will be added.

The project is expected to begin in the early spring and be completed by late June.

The second project is for street resurfacing and concrete repairs on Rose Street, Winter Park Lane and Balsam Avenue.

“This is not a mill and fill,” Robbins said. “I know we use that term a lot with these fixes on these streets. But these three streets warrant removing the surface and upgrading the subgrades. So we’ll be adding gravel to the subgrades, doing some reshaping and putting two-course paving back on that street.”

Robbins added that the work “will give those streets life for 15-20 years.”

The city received three bids for the project, and accepted the bid from Reith-Riley Construction Co. in the amount of $278,737.

This project is also expected to begin in the early spring and be completed by late June.

Robbins also brought information on a pavement resurfacing and concrete repairs project that will be done on East Mitchell Street through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Small Urban Program.

According to agenda documents, MDOT provides grant funding and administers the construction contract on behalf of the City of Petoskey. This project is being done in partnership with the Emmet County Road Commission. In order for the project to move forward, both the city and road commission must execute their respective agreements authorizing MDOT to proceed.

“This is a true mill and fill project,” Robbins said. “We are taking two inches off of that street starting at Division Street and going to the city limits just east of Bay View.”

The project also includes repairs to concrete crosswalks and adjustments to water valve boxes and sewer manhole structures. A detour will need to be in place during construction.

“This is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but we’ve been through it before,” Robbins said. “The project is not going to begin until school is out, so we are not going to be dealing with the school traffic. It has to be substantially complete by July 1.”

The project will be broken into three phases, with detours shifting as needed. Residents who live along the street will still have the access that they need.

According to agenda documents, MDOT would provide a maximum of $235,963 toward eligible construction costs while local entities will cover the remaining costs, which is estimated at $101,282.

Council members gave their approval to execute the contract with MDOT for this project.

