Petoskey council OKs steps toward solar generating project

PETOSKEY — The City of Petoskey is moving forward with a proposal to develop a solar generating facility on a former landfill property.

The city is working with the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA) and solar developer SolAmerica Energy LLC on the project, which would be powered by the USDA’s Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program. The PACE program is available to municipal electric providers serving populations of 20,000 or less.

The Petoskey City Council heard a presentation on the proposed project during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 4.

City manager Shane Horn described the plan as a “transformational” project for the community.

“When you hear the word landfill, it might not inspire those types of visions,” he said.

According to city documents, the closed landfill property is located near Howard and River roads in Bear Creek Township. The city had previously looked into the viability of placing a solar facility at that site in 2020. While the property was deemed a good candidate at that time, there were other drawbacks regarding sizing and overall costs.

This new opportunity would be in the 3.0 MW range and would connect directly to the city’s distribution system. All energy generated would go directly into the city’s electric grid.

The plan also aligns with the city’s goal of reaching 100 percent renewable energy use by 2035.

“Ultimately, at the end of the evening, you’ll be asked to consider whether or not you’d like to move forward with this project,” said Steve Donkersloot, director of strategic energy resources and services for the MPPA, at Monday’s meeting. “To do that, SolAmerica, the developer we’re going to be talking about, needs to make an application to the USDA no later than Dec. 15.”

According to city documents, SolAmerica would apply with the required documents to the USDA program for a partially-forgivable loan. If successful, SolAmerica would own, operate and maintain the solar facility and sell and deliver the electricity produced to the city at a below market rate. The project would ultimately be under Petoskey Affordable Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of SolAmerica Energy.

Council members were enthusiastic about the project and expressed their thanks to those who have worked on it.

“Wow. It’s awesome. Thank you to everybody involved. Well done,” said council member Derek Shiels. “I also want to thank the city residents for advocating for this, and it is the voice of the people that gets part of the credit for this coming together as well.”

Mayor John Murphy noted the city’s previous attempt to redevelop the landfill property.

“We had a dream of utilizing this (land) several years ago,” he said. “It didn’t go to fruition, but here we are at it again, so thank you.”

Council member Brian Wagner also noted that a solar project is included in the city’s master plan, is consistent with their action plan and “sometimes even though environment is important, we couldn’t afford it before. It didn’t make sense to the taxpayers.”

Wagner also thanked the MPPA for their awareness of the project.

“If there weren’t folks in other parts of the state and other advocates for little Petoskey, this wouldn’t happen,” he said.

The council approved the resolution to authorize the city manager and other city staff to enter into agreements associated with the installation of the solar array.

