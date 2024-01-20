Pictured (left to right) are the winning Petoskey teams of Ezra Franseth, Owen Ruckman, Jase Williams, Mason Cross, Conner Meengs, Nathaniel Haines, Jack Lindwall, Brady Olson, Cosmo Franseth and Georgia Gardner

PETOSKEY — Petoskey’s B Team repeated as overall Char-Em Champions at the January Quiz Bowl Tournament held recently at North Central Michigan College.

All three Petoskey teams proved unbeatable until they had to face each other, with Petoskey B edging Petoskey A in the morning rounds and then defeating Petoskey C in the finals.

Charlevoix A also proved unbeatable in the morning rounds until losing to Petoskey B in the semifinals. On their way to the small school championship, Charlevoix recaptured their momentum in the consolation finals to beat the Boyne City A team.

Each of the Harbor Light teams won both of their play-off rounds to join teams from East Jordan, Ellsworth, Harbor Springs and St. Michael with winning records for the day. In addition, Concord’s A team proved to be a difficult match-up all day long.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey defends Quiz Bowl crown