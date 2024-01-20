Petoskey defends Quiz Bowl crown
PETOSKEY — Petoskey’s B Team repeated as overall Char-Em Champions at the January Quiz Bowl Tournament held recently at North Central Michigan College.
All three Petoskey teams proved unbeatable until they had to face each other, with Petoskey B edging Petoskey A in the morning rounds and then defeating Petoskey C in the finals.
Charlevoix A also proved unbeatable in the morning rounds until losing to Petoskey B in the semifinals. On their way to the small school championship, Charlevoix recaptured their momentum in the consolation finals to beat the Boyne City A team.
Each of the Harbor Light teams won both of their play-off rounds to join teams from East Jordan, Ellsworth, Harbor Springs and St. Michael with winning records for the day. In addition, Concord’s A team proved to be a difficult match-up all day long.
