Petoskey French program works to immerse students in culture

PETOSKEY — When it comes to language learning, the French students at Petoskey High School are given the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

Students in the French program get to see the use of French out in the real world with annual field trips. This December, French teacher Susan Baker-Smith took her students on a trip to East Lansing to see a performance of Cirque du Soleil at the Wharton Center.

Last May, she took a group of students with her to France.

Students pose at the Atelier des Lumières during the Petoskey High School 2023 trip to Paris.

“I think it’s really important for students to be immersed and learn while they’re in the culture, rather than just me telling them about the language and the culture,” Baker-Smith said. “To connect internationally, it’s pretty amazing when we’re standing in front of the Notre Dame and the kids looked down at the manhole and it says ‘Made in East Jordan’ — right in the middle of Paris.”

She said having students return from a field trip encourages them to continue their learning of the language and culture.

Baker-Smith said this is her 15th trip with the school. Every other year, she takes a group of students to France. On off years, she tries to take students to a performance in the state, usually going to see a show like "Les Misérables" or "The Phantom of the Opera."

"They have the fire before they go but then when they come back, the fire has been set. It just clicks for them as far as culture and language, and then they understand and they progress in their learning at a faster pace,” Baker-Smith said. "I enjoy the simple things that you don't read about on the itinerary. Like we read about ‘students are going to see the Eiffel Tower,’ but what we don't read about is how they have to navigate the metro to get there and be sure we’re getting off at the right stop. They have those little conversations with people that speak French and they have to figure out how the French do things, kind of the nuances that are not necessarily explicit in the itinerary.”

For senior Luke Ingalls, the trip to France helped him feel like a stronger French learner, having an understanding of the pronunciations better. He said he was well prepared for the trip, with the French class and club focusing on specific vocabulary that they would likely need to use on the trip.

Students preparing to take the metro during the Petoskey High School's 2023 trip to Paris.

“Being fully immersed allows you to pick up how they really say things, and you don't really notice how your pronunciation may be wrong until you're there, especially when the French people are correcting you,” he said. "It's really rewarding to be able to take part in that and especially when someone recognizes the work that you've put in. It really was a great experience to be able to use my years of practice in the field.”

Junior Gabriella Jorgensen said that having taken the French class for two years prior to taking a trip to France made her feel prepared for the trip, though the first two days were “a bit of a shock."

She said the knowledge she had was a good foundation for what she was hearing, people just spoke a little bit faster.

“It wasn’t overwhelming because I had the group of people around me also trying to take on the challenge,” Jorgensen said.

The students were able to see the Eiffel Tower, Sacré Coeur, the Louvre and more.

Junior Luke Washington told the News-Review he liked visiting the city and getting to see different architecture

“For the majority of the trip, I was in awe of what I was seeing around me,” he said. “It was the first time I was truly in a different culture. To talk about the highs of my trip, seeing the Eiffel Tower and the Mona Lisa — things I’d seen online, that was so iconic — to finally see it in person was really amazing.”

Baker-Smith said getting to travel with the students shows how supportive the community is. She has helped connect students with employment to help them to afford the trip and has seen support from parents, community members and more.

“The support that we receive when I'm traveling with these students is amazing,” she said. “Even going through the airports when people realize I'm with a student group, they're just so accommodating, so kind.”

Baker-Smith said she was able to bring a recent graduate on the trip as well. That student was supposed to go a few years ago but couldn’t because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think COVID taught us that things could be taken away, and things were taken away for a lot of our teens,” she said. "To be able to provide these opportunities, again — it's pretty heartwarming.”

