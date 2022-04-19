The 7th District Fugitive team of the Michigan State Police arrested Jesse Keagon Knolton in Saginaw on March 30 following an investigation.

PETOSKEY —A 23-year-old Petoskey man was arraigned Monday on charges of sexual assault stemming from a January 2021 incident.

The 7th District Fugitive team of the Michigan State Police arrested Jesse Keagon Knolton in Saginaw on March 30 following an investigation. He’s charged with one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by up to 15 years.

Law enforcement investigators began working on the case after state troopers were called to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey early last year. The victim alleged Knolton had sexually assaulted her in her home. She knew Knolton when the assault occurred, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Investigators used DNA evidence provided by the victim, and used a search warrant to obtain DNA evidence from Knolton, to establish the grounds for his arrest. The Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant last month.

Knolton is being held in Emmet County jail on a $20,000 bond. His next court appearance is May 11 in the 90th District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey man arraigned after alleged 2021 sexual assault