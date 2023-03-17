Petoskey Man arraigned on sexual assault charges

Mar. 16—CHARLEVOIX — Tyler James McCallum, 24, of Petoskey, is facing sexual assault charges for alleged incidents that Michigan State Police say took place four to six years ago.

One of the alleged victims came forward in October 2021, state police said Thursday, and that information spurred a lengthy investigation.

At the time of the assault, "she didn't understand what sexual assault was," she told detectives.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said the woman told them the assaults continued throughout the summer of 2017, and none were consensual.

As their investigation began to identify more potential victims, another woman came forward, Carroll said.

The Charlevoix County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant for McCallum on Feb. 11. He was arrested two days later and lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail.

McCallum was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, causing injury, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, using force or coercion, court records show.

If convicted of these charges, McCallum could face a sentence of up to life in prison and be placed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, according to state statute.

He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. April 25.