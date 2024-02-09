Petoskey man arrested on child pornography charges

EMMET COUNTY — A 37-year-old man from Petoskey was arrested last month for possession of child sexually abusive material and other charges.

According to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, the investigation began after a business in Petoskey notified the Michigan State Police about images found on a personal computer. Travis Michael Stoker, 37, of Petoskey, had brought his personal computer to the business and used it to assist customers looking for products.

A customer Stoker had been helping came to the business when he wasn’t there and another person looked on Stoker’s computer in an attempt to help the customer. The person saw images he believed to be child pornography and notified police.

Search warrants allowed investigators to seize the computer and it was turned over to the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit for analysis. Images of child pornography were found, and a report was submitted to the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office.

An arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 26 and Stoker was arrested on Jan. 28 and lodged in the Emmet County Jail. Stoker was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Emmet County for four counts Child Sexually Abusive Activity, four counts Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material, and eight counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. His bond was set at $20,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 28.

