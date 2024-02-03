LANSING — Three players from the Petoskey District Library chess club traveled to Lansing last month to compete in the 2024 Michigan Chess Class Championships, an annual event for chess players of all ages.

They were supported by library mentors Robin Ray and Gabriel Wilder during the tournament, which took place on Jan. 20 and 21. Ray and Wilder also participated in the competition.

Two players from Petoskey played in the 1-day, 5-round Novice tournament, for those under a 1000 rating. Competing in a field of 36 players, Isaiah Rauhaus, 14, scored three points out of five and Elijah Hammond, 11, scored two points.

In the 2-day, 5-round class championships, which had a field of 175 players, Kael Yothers, 17, of Harbor Springs, attained an even score of 2.5 of 5 points in the Under 1200 section. Yothers competed in a section of 31 players and increased her provisional rating from 961 to 1011.

Several club players are now preparing for the 2024 Michigan Junior Championships in March in Southfield. They will play in a field of K-12 competitors.

The Petoskey District Library chess club meets every Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the lower level program room. Players age 8 to 18 can drop-in for a little instruction and playing. Rated tournaments are held once a month, on a Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., during the school year.

For more information, contact rjbemben@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey players compete in 2024 Michigan Chess Class Championships