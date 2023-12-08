Petr Mrazek makes 37 saves as Chicago Blackhawks beat Anaheim Ducks 1-0

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a glove save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 37 saves in his 25th career shutout, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide with a 1-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Philipp Kurashev scored for last-place Chicago, which had dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Connor Bedard picked up an assist while Leo Carlsson was mostly quiet in a matchup of the top two picks in this year's NHL draft. Bedard went No. 1 overall to Chicago, followed by Carlsson going to Anaheim.

It was Mrazek's first shutout since April 4, 2021, for Carolina against Dallas.

Lukas Dostal made 24 stops for Anaheim, which lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Chicago went in front in the second period on its third power-play goal in five games and ninth this season. The team ranked 29th in the NHL at 10.7% with the man advantage coming into the day.

With Anaheim defenseman Tristan Luneau serving a double minor for high-sticking, Bedard skated into the left circle before serving the puck to Kurashev for a slap shot that he blew by Dostal for his fifth goal at 9:21.

The Ducks had a couple of chances to tie it in the second, but Mrazek was there each time. He denied Ryan Strome at the side of the net about 11 minutes in, and turned away Brett Leason alone in front with 1:40 left in the period.

Dostal was pulled with 1:47 left, but Anaheim wasn't able to generate any serious pressure on Mrazek the rest of the way. The Ducks went 0 for 3 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Blackhawks: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

