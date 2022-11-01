Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Petra Energy Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM9.4m ÷ (RM491m - RM127m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Petra Energy Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 7.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Petra Energy Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Petra Energy Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Petra Energy Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.6%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Petra Energy Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

One more thing to note, Petra Energy Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 26% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Petra Energy Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

