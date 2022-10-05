Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out of moves’

14
Zach Schonfeld
·2 min read

Former CIA Director and retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus said in a new interview that Russia can still inflict destruction upon Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot reverse Ukrainian gains in the four regions Moscow recently annexed.

“I think he’s literally out of moves,” Petraeus told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

“He’s trying all these different desperate actions, but the fact is, the reality that confronts Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine is that Ukraine has a vastly more capable and larger force than does the country that is more than three times their size,” Petraeus continued. “So the reality on the battlefield now is desperate for Putin. There’s literally nothing he can do. It is irreversible.”

Putin on Wednesday signed documents absorbing four regions in Ukraine’s south and east into Russia after the country’s parliament approved the measure earlier in the week.

Petraeus predicted Ukraine would take back the entirety of those regions and perhaps even the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The Kremlin says residents voted on its latest plans in a supposed referendum, but the vote and subsequent annexations were widely condemned by U.S. and Western officials as a sham and illegal land grab.

Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, have continued fighting in those areas even as Russia threatens using nuclear weapons, and it remains unclear the exact borders of Russia’s new territorial claim.

“The sham referendum, the annexation — that doesn’t change anything,” Petraeus told CNBC. “The Ukrainians are already taking back these areas that have been annexed as about as quickly as Russia can annex them.”

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces reclaimed the key transportation hub of Lyman, located in the annexed Donetsk region, and also made gains in the country’s south in the annexed Kherson region.

The gains became the latest embarrassments for Putin, who has faced steep territorial losses in recent weeks from a Ukrainian counteroffensive that previously found significant success in the country’s northeast.

Protests and dissent inside Russia has grown, further increasing when Putin called up 300,000 reservists to aid the country’s fight inside Ukraine. Thousands attempted to flee on planes and through land borders.

Petraeus told CNBC the momentum is “very much against Russia,” saying their military was scrambling to secure defensive positions in the annexed regions.

“There’s still an enormous amount of damage and destruction that Russia can do,” he said. “They can punish and they will continue to punish Ukraine on a daily basis with missiles, rockets and bombs and so forth. But at the end of the day, they cannot reverse the situation on the battlefield.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21 Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has expressed confidence that Russian occupiers will reclaim the Ukrainian-liberated territories, on which the Russian Federation previously held sham referendums, and which Putin previously "admitted in Russia.

  • Russian defenses collapse in northern Kherson Oblast while Ukrainians push ahead in Luhansk, says ISW

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to achieve "significant success" in Kherson Oblast, while simultaneously continuing the offensive in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War reported on Oct. 4.

  • IBM Stock the Worst to Own in October

    IBM stock's bounce could be short-lived

  • Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos

    Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers.

  • Daily Briefing: Putin defies as losses mount

    Russia rebukes international law and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • Lukashenko confirms Belarus’ participation in war against Ukraine

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Belarus is taking part in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Belarusian state news agency BELTA quoted him as saying on Oct. 4.

  • Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    Belarus’ opposition leader said Wednesday that she believes Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that were viewed in the West as fraudulent, and which many thought she won.

  • Chaotic call-up reports add to Russian set-backs

    STORY: There've been further reports of chaos in Russia's mobilization for Ukraine, less than two weeks after President Vladimir Putin announced it.According to the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East on Monday (October 3), about half the men called up there were found unfit for duty and sent home. Mikhail Degtyarev also fired the region's military commissar."In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices. About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the criteria for entering the military service. The work to achieve the goals set by the president continues."Tens of thousands of Russian men were suddenly called up into the military and tens of thousands of others have fled abroad.The governor's comments followed a major Ukrainian breakthrough at the weekend, when its forces retook Lyman, the main Russian bastion in the north of Donetsk province.In another setback for Moscow, a Russian-installed official confirmed more Ukrainian advances along the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson on Monday. By Monday afternoon, Ukraine's defense ministry had confirmed only the recapture of one village close to the previous front line. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video, the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.Kherson is among four occupied Ukrainian regions whose annexation Russia declared following hastily organized votes that Ukraine and the West denounced as coercive and illegitimate.The lower house of Russia's parliament approved laws on the annexation on Monday. No opposition had been expected. More than seven months into a war that has killed tens of thousands, even Moscow's basic aims are far from achieved.Lyman especially touched a nerve - prompting a Putin ally to publicly ridicule the military top brass, which is rare in modern Russia.Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, who has sent many of his own units to fight in Ukraine, called for the region's commander to be stripped of his medals and sent to the frontline - to wash away his shame with blood. He also condemned what he called nepotism in the army, saying talentless mediocrities were letting the country down.

  • Former CIA Moscow chief of station on Putin's nuclear war threat

    We've reaching a point in global nuclear risk not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago, Mowatt-Larssen tells "Intelligence Matters" host Michael Morell.

  • Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians

    Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. Shvets, a former soldier in Ukraine's military who was loyal to Kyiv, knew the gunmen would either kill or abduct and torture him. Wounded in the hand, thigh, ear, and stomach, Shvets began to lose consciousness.

  • Kremlin says annexation and retreat are not a contradiction amid Ukrainian successes

    LONDON (Reuters) -As President Vladimir Putin completed paperwork for the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, the Kremlin said there was no contradiction between Russian retreats and Putin's vow that they would always be part of Russia. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia. The conclusion of the legalities of the annexation of up to 18% of Ukrainian territory came as Russian forces battled to halt Ukrainian counter-offensives within it, especially north of Kherson and west of Luhansk.

  • About 10,000 Ukrainian citizens leave Crimea after Russia’s declared mobilization

    About 10,000 Ukrainian citizens have left the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula following Russia’s announcement of a “partial mobilization,” the Ukrainian President’s Representative Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on Facebook on Oct. 3, citing the data provided by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

  • Some occupiers return to Russia from Luhansk Oblast due to lack of food and clothes

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022, 12:16 PM Prisoners who were hired by private military companies are being trained in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; at the same time, some military units are going back to Russia because of a lack of uniforms and food.

  • Philippines' Marcos open to buying Russian fuel, proposes new Myanmar approach

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also agriculture minister, said the Philippines may also deal with Russia for supply of fertiliser. "We take we take a very balanced view because the truth of the matter is, we may have to deal with Russia for fuel, for fertilizer," said Marcos.

  • Top Pentagon official hails Ukraine gains as a ‘significant’ accomplishment

    The gains come as Vladimir Putin moved on Tuesday to formally and illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

  • Russian TV protester confirms she has gone on the run

    STORY: Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, confirmed she had escaped house arrest. She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the charge of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces.In a short video she released on messaging app Telegram on Wednesday (October 5), she said she was being persecuted "for telling the truth". "Esteemed colleagues of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. Put an electronic tag like this on [Vladimir] Putin. It's he, not I, who should be kept away from society and tried over the genocide of the people of Ukraine and the mass killing of Russian men."Ovsyannikova grabbed world attention in March by walking out in front of studio cameras during an evening news broadcast with a placard that read "Stop the war" and "They're lying to you".The 44-year-old journalist was given two months' house arrest in August over a protest in July. She stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists. Her lawyer said she was due to turn up to a hearing at 10 a.m. Moscow time at a district court, but investigators had failed to establish her whereabouts. The state-run news outlet Russia Today reported on Saturday (October 1) that she had fled along with her 11-year-old daughter. Her whereabouts were unknown. How she left and where she went are still unclear. On Monday, her name could be seen on the interior ministry's online list of fugitives from justice, accompanied by a photo.

  • About 700,000 people leave Russia after announced mobilization

    About 700,000 people have left Russia in the nearly two weeks following the announcement of a “partial” mobilization in the country, the Russian edition of Forbes business news reported on Oct. 4.

  • Russia sentences US Marine veteran to 4.5 years in 'penal colony'

    Russia sentences U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman to 4.5 years in a penal colony Tuesday. Experts say Russia is seeking American prisoners to use as bargaining chips.

  • Railway transport facility in Kharkiv hit at night

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51 On the night of 3-4 October, Kharkiv was hit by two rockets; one of them hit an industrial facility in the Kholodnohirsky neighbourhood, and the other hit a railway transport facility in the Novobavarsky neighbourhood.