Petrino returns to Laramie for 3rd stint with UW football

Feb. 24—LARAMIE — The third time's the charm for new University of Wyoming safeties coach Jason Petrino.

Petrino returns to Laramie for the third time in his coaching career after spending last season as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at North Dakota State. The veteran coach held the same position at Southern Illinois from 2019-22 and was the head coach at Rocky Mountain College from 2016-18.

His stints at UW include a graduate assistant position from 2003-04 and director of football operations from 2008-09. He was hired to replace Jay Sawvel, who was promoted from his roles as defensive coordinator and safeties coach to UW's head coach in December.

"There's always a little more pressure when you're talking about when the head coach becomes a head coach and, all the sudden, you're coaching his position," Petrino said during a news conference last week. "There's a little extra pressure and you're always kind of looking at him like, 'Is that right? Is that right?'

"But those are the things that I'm excited about, because I'm confident and I believe that I'm a good coach and I'm excited about what I can do and the things that I can bring to this staff and to these players and to this program."

Petrino has nothing but fond memories of his previous stints in Laramie. Two of his favorite wins were sweeping rivals Colorado State and Brigham Young at War Memorial Stadium in 2003.

"(The fans) took the goal posts downtown," Petrino said with a laugh. "I think it was after that year they started making sure they got the ones they couldn't take down anymore."

Plenty has changed at UW since Petrino's last stint. What has stuck out to him the most since arriving back on campus has been the facility upgrades the school has gone through over the past 15 years.

"This place right here, in terms of what's set up and what they've done to this facility for the student-athletes, really goes back to the true belief of a developmental program," Petrino said. "You can't be a developmental program and not have the things in place where you talk about weight room, nutrition and all the things that are in place for health and care for our players. That's what really, really stands out.

"I've been able to see a lot of different campuses and things like that, but this place and what they've done and the investment they've made, it's truly for the student-athletes. ... They have the things here necessary to build and grow and become the best version of themselves."

Petrino inherits an experienced safeties room led by rising seniors Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White. The pair were third and fourth on the team, respectively, with 77 and 61 total tackles this past season. Ekeler and White also combined for three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three sacks.

"I'll tell Wyett and Isaac and even (nickelback Wrook Brown), 'Look, I'm not going to teach you anything about this defense that you don't already know,'" Petrino said. "But what I hope I can do is look at it from a different set of eyes.

"... This spring is (really about) getting to know who they are and what they're about and find out what makes everybody tick and go. We're all different a little bit, but I can tell you right now, it's a hungry group, and it's an excited group. I'm excited to get a chance to continue their growth and development."

Despite being away from the program since 2009, Petrino has continued to keep tabs on the Cowboys. When Sawvel called him with the opportunity to return to Laramie, Petrino didn't hesitate to take the first-year head coach up on his offer.

"(We have) a lot of same beliefs, honestly," Petrino said. "... It doesn't matter who is coaching here, whether I knew them or not, I'm following the Wyoming Cowboys and seeing how they're doing. Getting a chance to clinic with him and listen to him and talk sheer thoughts and ideas, (we have) a lot of same beliefs when it comes to structure defensively and development of players.

"Those are the things that I'm excited about. ... My wife and I, we loved it here. We have a lot of great memories here. My daughter was born here. We're excited to have everybody here and to be back. It's kind of a unique thing. You don't get those opportunities very often, but that's the fun part of the story. It really is. Things happen for a reason, and I'm a firm believer in that."

Petrino will be under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Bohl, who was promoted from linebackers coach following Sawvel's elevation. With Petrino's wealth of coaching experience, he's willing to do everything in his power to help both Bohl and Sawvel succeed in their first seasons in new roles.

"I said that from the beginning: I'm here to help," Petrino said. "I don't care in what way or if I'm taking out the garbage, it doesn't matter. I'll do whatever I can to help this program get better.

"... I'm here to help the Cowboys win."

The Cowboys will open spring practice March 26. UW's annual spring game will be April 27 in Cheyenne.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.