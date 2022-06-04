Petro Retakes Lead in Colombian Presidential Election Race

(Bloomberg) -- Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro retook the lead in Colombia’s presidential election race, according to a Centro Nacional de Consultoria poll published by Semana magazine.

Petro had 44.9% support compared to 41% for construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, the survey found. The poll of 2,172 people was conducted between May 31 and June 2 and has a margin of error of 2.1%

A previous CNC poll published May 31 also showed a technical tie, but with Hernandez leading by two percentage points. Petro had been the favorite to become Colombia’s next president, but Hernandez’s unexpected surge to second place in the May 29 first round upset those calculations as other candidates offered him their endorsements.

Petro is “nervous, scared, totally disappointed,” Hernandez told Semana magazine in an interview published Saturday. “I’m breathing down his neck.”

Colombians vote in the presidential runoff on June 19. Petro wants to tax the wealthy and halt oil exploration, while Hernandez is campaigning on a pledge to cut government waste and corruption.

