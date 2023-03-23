Colombia’s Petro on Track to Suffer First Major Defeat in Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro is on track to suffer his first major setback in congress this week as his own party withdrew its support from a bill to overhaul the political system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Petro’s Historic Pact movement published a statement calling on the government to withdraw a bill sent to congress last year. The reform would make political campaigns entirely state-funded, introduce a system whereby voters would have to back a party rather than an individual, while 50% of candidates would have to be women.

“This would be the first defeat of a big bill,” said Andres Mejia a political consultant who teaches at the business school of Bogota’s Los Andes University. “This shows that the coalition does not operate as a bloc that could easily allow the government to push through the coming reforms.”

Investors are trying to gauge Petro’s strength in congress to see how likely it is that he’ll be able to pass a series of bills intended to overhaul the nation’s conservative economic model. Petro’s pension bill, in particular, is seen as negative for Colombian assets, since it would cut the flow of money to private pension funds who are among the biggest players in the local market.

In the political reform, lawmakers cut many of Petro’s original initiatives and added others, such as allowing members of congress to become ministers.

Petro distanced himself from the reform in a tweet Thursday, saying the new version doesn’t make the political system more progressive.

Fragmented Coalition

Some of Petro’s allies in the ruling coalition have dissented from plans such as granting the government a bigger role in the health system, or the holding talks with cocaine trafficking and guerrilla groups in the pursuit of so-called Total Peace.

Story continues

The Conservative Party on Wednesday said it will not support a government labor reform, which was intended to increase overtime pay and other workers’ rights.

“This will force the government to give up a lot in the reforms it has sent to Congress. It is a coalition that is increasingly fragmenting,” said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.