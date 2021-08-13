Petro Viking Energy Inc. Announces New Director And Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, Alberta --News Direct-- Petro Viking Energy Inc

Petro Viking Energy Inc. (Canadian SEC: VIK) (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard Van Betuw as the Company’s new Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 14, 2021. Mr. Van Betuw replaces Gregory Doucette, the former President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. van Betuw was awarded a BSc (Hon.) Degree in Geophysics in 1987 becoming recognized for his expertise in the area of design and delivery of services formed from a comprehensive suite of geophysical experiences developed over 25 years as a manager, executive, and Geophysicist.

Early in Leonard’s career, he spent most of his time abroad for various companies from 1998 to 1992. This is where Mr. van Betuw began forming of what will become his managerial skill sets. During these years, Mr. van Betuw held various contract positions and consulting roles including Geophysicist for Can-Oxy in Yemen, Operations Supervision for Veritas Geophysical and Operations Manager in Canada and Venezuela with Western Atlas International.

Between 1998 and 2006, Kintex Inc. was formed as a private company where Leonard acted as President. In 2006, the company was acquired and went public as Kintex Resources Corporation where Mr. van Betuw became President until 2010. ¸

Mr. van Betuw consulted as an advisor with Life Sciences Institute from 2006 until 2011 when the company changed its name to Quattro Exploration and Production Ltd/. a TSX listed Junior Oil and Gas Company. In 2011, he was appointed President and CEO until 2016. In February, 2017, Leonard van Betuw became President and CEO of Avila Exploration and Development Canada Ltd.

About Petro Viking Energy Inc.

The Company is an energy company based and operating in the province of Alberta, Canada engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in western Canada. The Company intends to becoming an integrated energy company utilizing the experience of its officers and directors who have acquired experience as developers, explorers, operators and financiers of energy projects in Canada and internationally.

At present, the Corporation owns a fifty percent (50%) non-operating interest in the Ferrybank Property, a producing oil & gas property located in the Ferrybank area, 30 kilometers North West of Ponoka, Alberta (the “Ferrybank Property”) with a current NI 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities compliant Statement of Reserves consisting of five (5) wells, the particulars of which are described in further details in Part 6 of Schedule E – NI 51-101F1 Statement of Reserve Data and Other, excerpts of which are also included hereunder .

The Corporation’s non-operating interest in the wells includes four producing wells (Shut-In Gas Wells) and one non-producing well, namely: (1) 00/01-26-045-27W4/0; (2) 00/01-22-045-27W4/0; (3) 00/01-22-045- 27W4/2; (4) 00/14-15-045-27W4/0; and (5) 00/14-26-044-27W4/0.

