Petro Viking Energy Inc. Newly Appointed Director and Chief Executive Officer Provides a Corporate Update

·4 min read

Calgary, AB --News Direct-- Petro Viking Energy Inc

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - August 16th 2021 – Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CNSX:VIK.CN) (CNSX:VIK.V.CN) (OTC:PTRVF)

is pleased to provide a Corporate update on the closing of the asset purchase of 100% of Avila Energy’s interests in 53,835 Acres, 43,935 Acres (Net), of mineral rights, associated wells, pipelines and facilities for $50,664,000.

As part of the previously announced binding agreement for the acquisition on June 14th, 2021, after waiving all further due diligence, Leonard Van Betuw accepted on July 14th 2021 the appointment to become a Director of the Corporation in addition to President and Chief Executive Officer.

Under Mr. Van Betuw’s guidance the Company continues to advance its plans for the full integration of personal and operations in the 3rd quarter in preparation of the closing of the acquisition as previously announced to occur on or before October 31, 2021, and remains only subject to the execution of all related applications and approvals necessary as would be customary within the industry in parallel to submission of all necessary applications and approvals including shareholders and the Canadian Stock Exchange.

As previously announced, the Purchase Price for the Acquisition is being satisfied by way of the issuance of 40,440,000 Class A common shares (the “Common Shares”) at $0.60 per share and 30,000,000 convertible preferred shares (the “Convertible Shares”) convertible at a price of $0.80 per share. The Convertible Shares shall have a term of five years (5) and earn an accruing annual dividend at a rate of two percent (2%), payable upon conversion. The Conversion of the Convertible Shares at the election of the holder can only occur after one of three milestones has been achieved: a) the Company exceeds the production rate of 3,000 boe/d, b) the Common Shares trade at a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of more than $1.00 per share for twenty (20) consecutive business days or c) the second year anniversary since the issuance of the Common Shares has occurred. At maturity upon the fifth anniversary of their issuance, the Convertible Shares shall automatically be redeemed on a 1:1 basis along with any accrued dividends by the issuance of Common shares.

Leonard Van Betuw, newly appointed President and CEO commented, “I am very pleased with the progress we have made in recent weeks and the talented team that in the future; upon the completion of the name change will continue to trade under the symbol VIK and be known as Avila Energy. We look forward to receiving the upcoming approval of the Shareholders of Petro Viking Energy Inc. in advance of the closing of the Acquisition.”

“Currently the industry is experiencing mixed signals; the tailwinds of strong commodity prices and the headwinds of moral obligations to humanity. The Company’s contribution is to be a responsible supplier of energy that fuels economic growth in a manner that provides an unwavering path forward that addresses head-on the extensive transitionary pressures to adapt to ever-changing social policies.”

Mr. Van Betuw stated. “Avila Energy’s team understands these obligations, embracing both the challenges and the opportunities that are a result of these forces; with a common goal of being recognized for its sustainable growth as an integrated low cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company intends to achieve this by continuing to build from the foundation it has formed to date with future growth coming through the implementation of proven techniques within its operations. The fully integrated application of a combination of proven Conventional Production, Power Generation, Carbon Capture, Processing and CO2 Sequestration techniques within its expanding land based of historically defined Petroleum and Natural Gas Reserves. In General a supplier of Energy that is known for making economical investments in the energy sector that remains in demand and recognized for its association with Best Practice’s.”

About Petro Viking Energy Inc.

The Company is an Emerging CSE listed corporation (‘VIK’), and currently in combination with its licensed Joint Venture partner Avila Energy is a producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. As a low cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer in 2022 the Company will continue to achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques.

For further information, please contact: Lars Glimhagen, CFO Peter Nesveda, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor relations, or Leonard B. Van Betuw, President and CEO.

Email: lars@petroviking.ca

peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au

leonard.v@avilaexpl.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard B. Van Betuw

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

BOE presentation: Barrel ("bbl") of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. All boe conversions in this report are calculated using a conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one equivalent barrel of oil (6 mcf=1 bbl) and is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the well head.

Contact Details

Lars Glimhagen

lars@petroviking.ca

Company Website

https://petroviking.ca/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/petro-viking-energy-inc-newly-appointed-director-and-chief-executive-officer-provides-a-corporate-update-465448359

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Hortons China to Go Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The company running the Chinese business of iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp.The transaction will give Tim Hortons China a Nasdaq listing and value the business at about $1.69 billion including debt, Silver Crest said in a regulatory filing Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report the parties were nearing an agreement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth

  • Sesen's (SESN) Bladder Cancer Drug Vicineum Gets CRL From FDA

    Sesen's (SESN) biologics license application filed for Vicineum to treat BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer fails to secure approval. The stock declines resultantly.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • 10 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap hemp stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying. As the lawmakers in the United States grapple with the implications of legalizing marijuana at a federal level, the hemp […]

  • 4 Solid Stock Picks for Value Investors

    These companies meet key criteria of Benjamin Graham

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • Huge Pension Makes Big Bets in Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, and Tilray Stock

    British Columbia Investment Management raised stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify, and initiated a stake in marijuana stock Tilray in the second quarter.