Petrobras Earnings Jump on Oil Rally and Brazil Water Crisis

Peter Millard and Mariana Durao
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil company saw its earnings surge in the second quarter, thanks to a rally in crude prices and a hydropower crunch in Brazil that boosted electricity demand.

Since late last year, Petrobras has sold more fuel oil domestically and increased output at its own thermal power plants, part of a wider policy in Brazil to conserve water levels at hydroelectric dams and avert power outages. Though the power division at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, represents a fraction of overall revenue, it was a standout. Electricity generation more than tripled in the second quarter from a year ago.

Petrobras also got a boost from this year’s oil-price rebound, which has delivered robust earnings to energy giants, many of which are printing as much profit as before the pandemic. As a result, many of Petrobras’s U.S. and European peers have been using the cash to boost dividends and slash debt. It’s a stunning turnaround for an industry that was on the ropes a year ago amid a pandemic-induced price crash.

Also Read: Big Oil Shows Confidence The Era of Large Profits Is Back

Petrobras reported 42.86 billion reais ($8.3 billion) of net income, up from 1.17 billion in the first quarter. The strong results will allow the company to bring forward shareholder payouts of 31.6 billion reais for this year, about three times the average that was distributed in the past three years. Its American depositary receipts surged as much as 16% in after hours trading.

“Considering our prospects for earnings and for cash flow generation in 2021, we approved the anticipated distribution of dividends,” Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Araujo said in a recorded video for investors.

Output from the so-called pre-salt region that holds Petrobras’s largest and most profitable discoveries continues to expand. A 180,000-barrel-a-day production vessel is expected to start this month and gradually ramp up at the Sepia field. This and other new units allow Petrobras to continue boosting output at ultra-deep fields, and compensate for production it has lost due to asset sales and natural declines at legacy fields.

Petrobras continued to slash what was once the biggest debt load of any publicly traded oil company, which stood at $63.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company has vowed to increase dividend payments when it brings total debt below $60 billion, a target it is on pace to reach before the end of this year, Araujo said. The ongoing divestment program has helped Petrobras trim debt. It has raised $2.8 billion from selling assets for the year through Aug. 3.

It was the first quarter under the management of Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former general who took over in April following a row between President Jair Bolsonaro and the previous CEO about rising diesel prices. Luna has pledged to avoid fuel subsidies and continue with Petrobras’s current business plan, which calls for divesting assets including refineries to focus on its most profitable projects in the pre-salt.

“We continue to work hard, supported by decisions that are absolutely technical, and evolving and becoming stronger,” Luna said in the earnings report.

Read: Traders Who Dumped Petrobras Misread the General-Turned-CEO

Investors are waiting to see how strongly Luna will defend Petrobras from political intervention. The company recently denied a claim from Bolsonaro that it had earmarked 3 billion reais to subsidize cooking gas for families in need.

(Adds comment from CFO in fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or "the Company") (NYSE: HMLP) for violations of the securities laws.The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Höegh announced on July 27, 2021, that it had ...

  • Argentina Local Debt Rollover Flops as Investors Eye Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors sent a warning message to Argentina’s Treasury on Tuesday night -- don’t expect us to finance the government’s increased spending ahead of November’s midterm elections unless interest rates go up.The Treasury managed to roll over just 146.3 billion peso ($1.5 billion) in local notes in Tuesday night’s local debt auction, 66% of its target, the worst rate in a government bond sale since mid-April.Policy makers need to revert negative real interest rates after annual infla

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic pinpoints the moment to start investing in this ravaged asset class again

    China's regulatory crackdown has rattled U.S. investors. But JPMorgan says it's time to stop panicking.

  • European Wax Center Is Said to Raise $180 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- European Wax Center Inc., presenting itself as a summer must-have as investors slip into the August holiday slowdown, raised $180 million in a U.S. initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.The company, backed by investment firm General Atlantic, sold 10.6 million shares for $17 each, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company had marketed the shares for $15 to $18.A representative for Europe

  • Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Prudential's (PRU) Q2 results reflect solid contributions from U.S. Businesses and International Businesses as well as lower expenses.

  • U.S. orders new review of drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The widely anticipated move comes two months after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration suspended the nine leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge pending an environmental analysis. During his campaign, Biden pledged to protect the 19.6 million-acre pristine habitat for polar bears, caribou and migratory birds.

  • Biden's Iran miscalculation

    Biden's Iran miscalculation

  • Updated | Slayings of beloved Richmond couple stun community, friends

    “We have lost two Godly people that were greatly loved and respected. So tragic, so senseless, so heartbreaking.”

  • Experts think they solved mystery bird illness

    Officials may have figured out what's causing a mysterious and sometimes deadly illness in birds.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Roku Slides as Reopening Leads to Less Streaming Viewing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc. shares tumbled in extended trading on Wednesday after it reported second-quarter results that missed expectations on key metrics.The video-streaming platform company reported 55.1 million active customer accounts for the quarter and 17.4 billion streaming hours. The Bloomberg Consensus estimate had been for 55.8 million active customer accounts and 19.19 billion streaming hours.“In the near term, the varying rates of recovery from the pandemic around the world continue t

  • Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

    A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

  • Energy Stocks Look Cheap if Oil Prices Are an Indicator

    Oil stocks are up as is the price of oil. But Citigroup data shows shares of oil companies should be higher, presenting a buying opportunity.

  • NBA Rumors: Why Celtics are staying quiet in NBA free agency

    A new report explains why Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office have been so quiet on the NBA free-agent market.

  • Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a key architect of the U.S. central bank's new policy strategy, said on Wednesday an interest rate hike was likely in 2023 given the surprising pace of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He was joined by two other policymakers in signaling a desire to move soon to start reducing the Fed's massive bond-buying program as well, though one of them - Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan - was clear he viewed an earlier taper of the central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases to be a precursor not of faster rate hikes but of a more "patient approach" to raising borrowing costs. Taken together, the remarks opened the door to the prospect of the Fed taking a quicker path toward reducing its support for the economy than had been anticipated.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.