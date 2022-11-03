Petrobras Set for Political Uproar as Board Approves $8.5 Billion Dividend

(Bloomberg) -- Petrobras announced another blockbuster dividend payment, rewarding shareholders at a moment of growing concern that the bonanza may come to a halt following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power.

The state-run oil firm’s board approved dividends of 3.3489 reais per share, totaling 43.7 billion reais ($8.5 billion), according to a regulatory filing Thursday.

While the number represents a slowdown from the colossal $17 billion payout the previous quarter, it means the total for 2022 already surpasses last year’s record 101.4 billion reais. Politicians from Washington to London have been lashing out at oil companies for funneling windfall profits to investors while consumers suffer from higher energy prices.

Brazil’s main oil union, known as FUP, and an association of oil workers who are also shareholders, Anapetro, pledged to contest the massive dividends in court before it was announced. They argue that the amount is much bigger than the investments made by the state-controlled company, and that the dividends undermine the company’s long-term plans.

Preferred shares in Petrobras were up 0.2% at 3:58 p.m. in Sao Paulo time, trimming gains after rising by as much as 1.8% earlier.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, was at the center of Brazil’s presidential elections this year. Its robust profits and payouts were slammed by both Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro during the campaign.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., which downgraded Petrobras shares to neutral from overweight following Bolsonaro’s defeat, says the change in power brings uncertainties, including what will happen with the existing dividend policy.

The new administration “has openly criticized how Petrobras has been run and has also discussed likely changes at the company,” analysts including Rodolfo Angele wrote in a report dated Oct. 30. “The main ones should be on capital allocation and pricing policy for fuels sold domestically.”

