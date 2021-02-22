Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's Bolsonaro doubles down on intervention

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sabrina Valle and Paula Laier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petrobras shares plunged 21% on Monday, wiping out 70 billion reais ($12.7 billion) in market value, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again slammed its pricing policies after he replaced the state-controlled oil company's market-friendly CEO with a retired army general.

The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.

Overall, the last few days have marked a dramatic about-face for Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist whose interventionist instincts until now had been largely contained by economically conservative allies.

Shares in state electricity company Eletrobras also plunged on Monday after Bolsonaro said it would be the next sector in which the government would "stick its finger."

In comments to Brazil's Radio Bandeirantes on Monday, Joaquim Silva e Luna, the man tapped by Bolsonaro on Friday to take the reins from Roberto Castello Branco, floated the idea of a government fund, or "cushion", to lessen the effects of fluctuating fuel prices on consumers.

Bolsonaro doubled down on his criticism of Castello Branco, mocking his decision to social distance since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the severity of which the president has repeatedly played down.

"Now, the current Petrobras chief executive, let's be very clear, has been at home for 11 months without working, working remotely. Now, the boss has to be on the front line," Bolsonaro said, adding: "This is for me unacceptable."

BONDS ALSO HIT

Credit Suisse, Santander, Scotiabank, Bank of America, Bradesco and XP analysts were among those who downgraded their recommendations on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known.

"A good reputation is hard to earn and easy to lose," BTG bank analyst Thiago Duarte said in a note to clients.

Petrobras' "all-important" pricing policy and its implications for cash generation and planned asset sales, particularly of its refineries, has clouded its debt reduction and dividend outlook, Santander analysts led by Christian Audi said in a note to clients, after downgrading their recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy."

Dollar-denominated debt issued by Petrobras also suffered hefty losses with the 2043 bond dropping 7.6 cents to trade at a seven-month low of 98 cents on the dollar, Refinitiv data showed.

Bolsonaro announced the nomination of Silva e Luna, a former defense minister who has been managing giant hydroelectric dam Itaipu, to replace Branco via a Facebook post after the close of trading on Friday.

The retired general, who lacks any oil and gas industry experience, said in the Radio Bandeirantes interview that he had not discussed and does not have an opinion on an eventual privatization of the company.

On Saturday, Silva e Luna told Reuters that the company needed to find "balance" in fuel pricing, considering the impact on shareholders, investors, sellers and consumers.

Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM is expected to launch an investigation into the change of leadership on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Brazil's listed preferred shares had pared losses slightly to trade down 19.3% by mid-day, its biggest intraday loss since the pandemic hit Brazil in earnest in March.

($1 = 5.52 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Paula Laier and Gram Slattery, additional reporting by Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by Jason Neely, Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's securities industry watchdog to investigate change of Petrobras CEO

    Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM is expected to launch an investigation on Monday following the announcement by President Jair Bolsonaro of the change of CEO at state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to one source with knowledge of the matter. Bolsonaro first announced the nomination of former General Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace current CEO Roberto Castello Branco to head Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, on social media after the market close Friday. "We expect the enforcement division to begin an investigation", said the source, who requested anonymity because the information is confidential.

  • Why Petroleo Brasileiro Stock Plummeted 22% at the Open Today

    Shares of the Brazilian energy company took it on the chin this morning, thanks to the country's president.

  • Bolsonaro popularity tumbles in Brazil, shows CNT poll

    Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating slumped to 32.9% in February, from 41.2% in October, according to a poll published on Monday by transport association CNT. The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and so partially includes reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The poll showed the Bolsonaro government's bad/terrible negative rating has jumped to 35.5% from 27.2% in October, while disapproval of his personal performance as president has risen to 51.4% from 43.2%.

  • Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- A sell-off in Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA picked up on Monday after a group of analysts downgraded the stock within 24 hours, following the government’s decision to replace the company’s chief executive officer.Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Nau Securities, Santander, Scotiabank and XP Investimentos cut their ratings on the shares after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday decided to fire the oil company’s CEO following a spat over hikes in fuel prices and moved to appoint Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former army general, as a replacement. Company’s board still needs to confirm the decision.Shares in Petrobras tumbled in Sao Paulo, erasing about 96 billion reais ($17.5 billion) in market value in the past two sessions. The company’s American Depositary Receipts fell as much as 22% in New York. Investors are concerned the hasty appointment of a new CEO may signal a potential shift away from market-friendly policies. The oil company’s discount to global peers is expected to widen and the sale of its refineries could also face delays as a result, hindering deleveraging plans, analysts said.“Fundamentals are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock in the near term,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Bruno Montanari wrote in a report dated Feb. 21, moving the stock to not-rated from overweight. “We will have to weigh the role of a much increased risk perception in the sector, the country, and PBR specifically.”Read More: Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism With Firing of Petrobras CEOHere’s what analysts are saying:Bradesco BBI, Vicente FalangaPotential sudden change in top management adds risks to investment caseQuestions remain unanswered including what will be the firm’s new diesel pricing policy and if recent hikes in prices could be reverted. There might be a delay to gross debt targets amid risks to the sale of refineriesStock was cut to underperform from neutral; price target lowered to 24 reais from 34Morgan Stanley, MontanariPetrobras is in a better financial standing compared to prior intervention years, but risk perception has sharply increased“An intervention bear case seems to be unfolding”. Shares traded at a 5-15% discount to international peers and are likely to trade at a bigger discount in the near futureIntervention may potentially affect the firm’s divestment program, particularly the sale of refineries.Stock was moved to not-rated from overweight; price target of $16.50 for ADRs was removedJPMorgan, Rodolfo AngeleAnnouncement of a new CEO at this moment raises questions about Brazilian market working at paritySees uncertainties regarding capex budgets, capital discipline and sale of assetsStock was downgraded to underweight from overweight; price target for ADRs lowered to $9 from $17XP, Gabriel FranciscoNomination of Silva e Luna is negative in terms of governance given risks to the firm’s autonomyAlso mentions risks for the firm to keep adjusting prices to international ratesThere are many uncertainties and stock should trade at a higher discount to historical averages and other global oil firmsStock was cut to sell from neutral price target lowered to 24 reais from 32(Adds Nau Securities downgrade in second paragraph and updates stock move in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China presence

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a $2.8 billion deal to beef up its portfolio in the high-margin light truck and SUV segments and strengthen its presence in North America and China. Shares of Cooper, which has historically had stronger margins than Goodyear, jumped 20% in morning trade while Goodyear stock was up 3.4%. The deal, announced on Monday, nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China and broadens distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2,500 retail stores in the country.

  • Bill Gates' Foundation Sells Berkshire, Exits Alibaba

    Foundation's largest sales of the 4th quarter

  • Matador Resources Initiates Quarterly Dividend; Shares Climb 3.5%

    Matador Resources initiated its first dividend payout with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share. Matador (MTDR) announced that the first quarterly dividend will be paid on March 31, to shareholders of record as of March 24. Shares rose 3.5% in Monday’s early morning trading. The energy company’s annual dividend of $0.1 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 0.52%. Matador CEO Joseph Wm. Foran commented, “We are pleased to initiate a quarterly cash dividend policy and announce the payment of Matador’s first cash dividend, which marks another significant step for Matador in returning value to our shareholders and also indicates our confidence in Matador’s financial strength and ability to generate sustained free cash flow going forward.” (See Matador stock analysis on TipRanks) The company is scheduled to report 4Q and 2020 results on Feb. 23. On Feb. 9, MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy and increased the price target to $19 from $17. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “The stock has appreciated about 3-times since early November and now reflects fair value.” Gerdes remains positive on “Matador’s solidly competitive full-cycle return” and believes that “the business should generate about a 7% average corporate return.” Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock. The Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 4 Buy ratings versus 2 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target stands at $17.50 and implies downside potential of about 11% to current levels. Shares have jumped more than 52% over the past year. Additionally, Matador scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Sherwin-Williams Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 23.1%; Street Is Bullish Jack Henry Shores Up Quarterly Dividend By 7%; Street Sees 19% Upside T. Rowe Price Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 20%; Street Says Hold More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Keysight Tech Quarterly Sales Beat Analysts’ Estimates; Street Says Buy Zoetis’ Osteoarthritis Therapy For Cats Authorized In Europe; Street Sees 26% Upside Dish Network’s 4Q Sales Rise On Higher ARPU; Street Says Hold Rackspace’s 4Q Sales Outperform On Cloud Demand; Guidance Disappoints

  • Andrew Cuomo and the Lincoln Project were media-created debacles. What now?

    The details of the two tales vary, but the narrative arcs are eerily similar ‘Cuomo’s political liability shield could only exist because the media built it for him.’ Photograph: Darren McGee/AP In the chaos of 2020, the national press corps used all of its magical myth-making and storytelling powers to conjure two towering political heroes for a country in crisis. From the maw of the media machine, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, and the Lincoln Project emerged as our alleged sentinels bravely battling a deadly pandemic and an authoritarian president – and supposedly leading us with principles and morality into a new era of accountability and integrity. For millions of credulous liberals already bingeing on West Wing reruns, the twin tales conjured some more of that good old-fashioned hope-and-change nostalgia, and seemed to serve as a cheeky reminder that not all heroes wear capes. But in the last week, the facade has collapsed, revealing that those bravely trying to sound the alarm for months were right all along – and those benefiting from the media-driven fraud were attempting to evade accountability and self-servingly cover up a grotesquerie of mismanagement, corruption and abuse. Will the wrongdoers face any consequences or accountability? Or will they be treated like the purveyors of previous frauds, like the Iraq war and the financial crisis, and continue to be platformed and valorized by the press corps? And will our media overlords engage in any self-reflection about the monsters they manufactured? The details of the two tales vary, but the narrative arcs are eerily similar. That they crescendoed in the same single news cycle makes their cautionary tales all the more poignant. In Cuomo’s case, the Democratic governor’s aides were caught on tape effectively admitting that they “froze” and did not release the details of thousands of nursing home deaths from Covid-19 because they feared consequences from federal law enforcement officials. “We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us,” Cuomo’s top aide told New York legislators on Wednesday. The comments were first reported by the New York Post. No doubt, Trump’s justice department was as highly politicized as Cuomo advisers feared – but that is hardly a legitimate justification for hiding details of thousands of deaths. And the framing of it as some innocent, unplanned, deer-in-the-headlights slip-up is absurd, considering the context. Cuomo’s administration hid the nursing home casualty data after his administration slipped provisions into the state budget that helped the governor’s largest healthcare industry donors obtain legal immunity for nursing home executives. At the time, New York legislators like Assemblyman Ron Kim were arguing that such liability shields were endangering nursing home residents by removing the threat of lawsuits against nursing home companies that tried to maximize profits by cutting corners. “Revisionist history aside, this measure was approved by 111 state legislators — and in more than 12 other states — and was necessary for facilities to increase capacity, take on healthcare professionals from across the nation, and fight this pandemic as it was killing New Yorkers and information was sparse,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement to The Daily Poster. “I understand the politics here, but let’s be real: If we didn’t do this, our entire healthcare apparatus would have collapsed — period.” Kim and his allies were successful in repealing and limiting some aspects of those liability shields in August, but later that month it became clear the Cuomo administration had not been adequately disclosing details of the ongoing decimation occurring in nursing homes. As the nursing home death toll mounted, the media campaign to valorize the governor intensified In effect, burying the casualty information constructed two liability shields: one for a healthcare industry that dumped millions into New York Democratic party coffers, and another for Cuomo himself. It deprived Kim and other legislators of real-time data buttressing their arguments to halt the corporate immunity law (which was being replicated by other states and by Republicans in Congress). It also shielded the governor from political blowback for both his mismanagement of the crisis and his fealty to donors. That said, Cuomo’s political liability shield could only exist because the media built it for him. As the death toll mounted in New York, whistleblowers like Kim were all but ignored by a press corps giving Cuomo largely uncritical wall-to-wall coverage, depicting him as a swashbuckling lionheart saving his state from certain doom. CNN granted Cuomo a recurring primetime segment with his own brother, which was predictably used to pump up the governor. In one particularly noxious segment weeks after Cuomo helped his hospital-industry donors insert the corporate immunity provisions into the state budget, his brother remarked on all of the governor’s fawning press coverage, declaring: “You’re feeling pretty good about yourself these days, aren’t you?” As the nursing home death toll mounted, the media campaign to valorize the governor intensified, based on Cuomo’s press conferences. “Help, I Think I’m In Love With Andrew Cuomo?” Jezebel wrote. Vogue filed a similar piece, headlined: “Why We Are Crushing on Andrew Cuomo Right Now.” “The governor of New York found himself at the center of a deadly crisis,” Rolling Stone wrote. “His response has helped guide the nation.” Ultimately, as New York racked up the nation’s highest body count, and the press ignored Cuomo’s Democratic critics in the legislature, this deification all culminated in a macabre scene: standing in the shadow of his own Mount Covid, Cuomo received a six-figure deal to write a book about his leadership, and he was awarded an Emmy for his television performances. Meanwhile, more than 13,000 nursing home residents in the state have died. While the disaster in New York was unfolding, the Lincoln Project was busy launching one of the most self-enriching political enterprises in history. Here was a group of top Republican operatives who had spent their entire careers building the arch-conservative foundations of the modern Republican party. This rogues’ gallery is led by none other than Steve Schmidt, the operative who helped lift Sarah Palin out of obscurity and turn her into the precursor of Trump himself, and who still to this day openly brags about having run the campaigns to install rightwing justices on the US supreme court. But in 2020, the group saw a lucrative opportunity to suddenly pretend to be offended by the Republican party they had built, producing cheesy anti-Trump YouTube videos designed to separate liberal cable news viewers from their money and funnel it into their political consulting firms. This gambit could not have succeeded without the national press corps. Indeed, the entire project was created by a media that granted these Republican operatives laudatory headlines and cable TV news sinecures, billing them as earnest warriors for truth, justice and the American way – and hardly ever asking them about either their own own culpability in creating the Republican party or about the merit of their new ads. As a political project, the plan bombed. Data proved the group’s spots were largely ineffective in swaying voters against Trump, and Trump won more Republican votes than he did in 2016. But in other respects, the Lincoln Project was wildly successful. In one emblematic segment, fabulist Brian Williams used his cable TV platform to pretend the group swung the entire 2020 election, and most news outlets never mentioned how lucrative it all was. The Associated Press recently reported that “of the $90m Lincoln Project has raised, more than $50m has gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders.” Thanks to the pundits’ reputation-laundering of the Lincoln Project’s leaders, they appeared to be positioned to launch their own media outlet. Only now do we learn that while the group was vacuuming up those tens of millions dollars and its leaders were being promoted on TV, Lincoln Project team members were reportedly hearing allegations that one of its co-founders, John Weaver, had been sexually harassing young men and pitching them on job opportunities at the Lincoln Project. The Lincoln Project offered a statement late last month saying it was “shocked” by the claims against Weaver, but according to New York Magazine, “the allegations against Weaver were an open secret in the company.” The magazine spoke to one person who recalled Schmidt and consultant Rick Wilson joking with other staff over drinks about how Weaver was “twisted” and “depraved”. A Lincoln Project billboard in Times Square. Photograph: Sopa Images/LightRocket/Getty Images While struggling to contain the fallout from the Weaver story, the Lincoln Project has reverted to Republican form, deploying the same ugly, authoritarian tactics it had purported to stand against as it pitched itself to liberal donors during the 2020 election. On Thursday, the Lincoln Project sought to spike a story by a reporter talking to one of its former consultants, Jennifer Horn. The group had already tried to smear Horn as greedy on her way out and significantly escalated their attacks by posting apparent screenshots from Horn’s private Twitter messages with the journalist. The group deleted its tweets after former co-founder George Conway wrote: “This looks on its face to be a violation of federal law and should be taken down immediately.” The Cuomo and Lincoln Project debacles are about different things, but they are both examples of the pervasive culture of impunity. America likes to tell itself it is about law and order, but its political religion promotes lawlessness and chaos. That religion is supported by an entire political and media infrastructure that typically rewards perpetrators and punishes whistleblowers. With the end of the Trump presidency, we’ve been told that we are entering a new era of accountability: one of Biden’s own speechwriters has asserted that “there must be accountability for lies and lawbreaking and we must learn from our mistakes … You cannot heal wounds you choose to ignore.” Cuomo and the Lincoln Project offer an opportunity to finally make that pivot – but it isn’t clear that will happen. In the former case, New York legislators can strip Cuomo of his emergency powers and impeach him and the state’s Democratic-controlled law enforcement apparatus can fully investigate the situation – as can the Biden justice department. At the same time, the national press corps can stop genuflecting to the governor and start listening to the warnings of his critics. In the case of the Lincoln Project, the press response is even more significant. The group isn’t an elected official in a public office with inherent relevance and authority. It is instead a pure creation of the media itself – meaning that the press corps effectively gets to decide if the organization faces accountability or not. So far, it looks like “not”. The Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz alleged that MSNBC put Lincoln Project members on its airwaves 17 times after the Weaver allegations first surfaced. In fact, even as details of the scandal exploded in the last 24 hours, MSNBC today opted to continue providing a platform to the group to continue to present itself as a legitimate, forthright and credible political player in the post-Trump era. To be sure, Cuomo’s Republican critics and the Lincoln Project’s Trump-aligned critics are hardly acting in good faith without an agenda. They have axes to grind, and they don’t have much credibility themselves. But that doesn’t negate the deeper questions here. Will this be a moment of accountability? Or will it go the other way? Will it be a moment when media organizations permanently establish that infrastructure of impunity, to the point where a governor can now get away with hiding a death toll and a GOP political group can retain its megaphone amid a sordid harassment scandal? We’re about to find out.

  • Elliott to Take Stake in Insurer Principal Financial

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Financial Group Inc. said it plans to launch a strategic review and appoint two new independent directors as part of a settlement agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.The New York-based hedge fund has been pushing the company to explore selling or spinning off its more capital-intensive life insurance business to focus on its more profitable wealth management operations, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The company said in a statement Monday as part of the deal with Elliott it had struck a committee to initiate a strategic review of its business mix, capital management, and capital deployment options.“This review builds on work Principal has consistently undertaken to enhance shareholder returns and will help ensure we remain well positioned for continued growth, future success, and value creation,” said Dan Houston, Principal’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a statement announcing the move, which confirmed a Bloomberg News report. Elliott didn’t disclose the size of its stake.Principal rose as much as 10% on the news. The stock was up 7.8% to $59.37 at 9:43 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $16.2 billion.Principal offers life insurance products such as annuities in its retirement business, and has a large institutional asset management arm. The firm had $502 billion in assets under management at the end of December.Principal said it was appointing Maliz Beams, the former chief executive officer of retirement solutions at Voya Financial Inc. to its board as part of the settlement. Voya agreed to sell its own insurance and annuity business in 2017 to Athene Holding Ltd. Another independent director will also be appointed at a later date, the company said.The company said it expected to deliver the results of the review at its 2021 investor day.There have been a wave of companies taking similar moves, including insurer American International Group Inc.’s plan to spin off its life and retirement unit and Prudential Plc’s plan to spin off Jackson National Life.Principal said it believed the current competitive landscape and recent transaction activity in the life and annuity market suggests a supportive environment for a review. It said it builds on other initiatives to create value for shareholders in recent years, including the 2019 acquisition of Wells Fargo & Co.’s institutional retirement and trust business, the recent halt of new sales of lifetime guaranteed universal life products, and its exit of its retail investment and retirement business in India.Elliott, which was founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has pushed for changes at some of the most prominent companies around the world, including Twitter Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and AT&T Inc. The firm had about $42 billion in assets under management at year-end.(Updates with company comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Viatris Stock Sacrifices A Breakout As 2021 Guidance Falls Short

    Generic-drug maker Viatris initiated a dividend on Monday, but VTRS stock plummeted after the company issued a downbeat 2021 outlook. Viatris is a combination of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan.

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Nears One Of Biggest SPAC Deals

    Churchill Capital Corp IV is reportedly near a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets plunged on Monday after President Jair Bolsonaro removed the head of state-controlled oil company, the latest sign that his government is rolling back market-friendly policy initiatives to shore up his sinking popularity.Bolsonaro’s decision on Friday to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist at the helm of Petroleo Brasileiro SA after a feud over fuel prices surprised even his inner political circle, according to two government officials familiar with the episode.The real fell 2.4% on Monday, breaching the key level of 5.5 per dollar, even after the central bank stepped into the market with an offer of currency swaps. Petrobras’s shares plunged 19% as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations for the stock over the weekend. Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index declined 5.1%, with state-run companies leading losses.“It’s certainly an indication policy could be headed in the wrong direction,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.There was no room to discuss the move, which shows a president increasingly impatient with the government’s inability to appease his political base, including truckers who have been threatening a strike over rising diesel costs, the people added, requesting anonymity because the discussion isn’t public.The president on Saturday justified his decision by saying the oil company’s current management has shown “zero commitment to Brazil.” Without elaborating, he added that he’s preparing to replace other parts of his administration that “may not be working,” including in the nation’s power sector. On Monday, he told supporters in front of the residential palace that he’s not interfering in the company, but rather demanding “predictability and transparency” from it.Read More: Bolsonaro Calls for More Changes After General Goes to PetrobrasConfidence HitThe move threatens to undermine investor confidence in Latin America’s largest economy at a time its recovery falters amid a second wave of Covid-19. Bolsonaro’s popularity is dropping to near record lows after a program of cash handouts expired in December, with an MDA poll published Monday showing his approval rating fell 8 percentage points to 32.9% over the past four months. That has pushed him to find ways to please his political base to the detriment of the austerity agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.“That reminds us of other moments of government meddling in economic policy,” said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos, recalling a 2013 decision by former President Dilma Rousseff to reduce electricity prices. “The market wants to know if the president’s decision is a new guideline for economic policy.”Economists surveyed by the monetary authority lifted their 2021 inflation forecasts above target and also raised their year-end interest rate estimate for the second straight week. Meanwhile, they cut their 2021 economic growth forecast for the third straight week.James Gulbrandsen, chief investment officer for Latin America at NCH Capital, which has about $3 billion in assets under management, said the uncertainty leaves Brazil at risk of being shunned by investors.“If Bolsonaro interferes with electricity pricing, it’s probably game over for his ability to attract foreign capital,” he said.Roberto Castello Branco, Petrobras’s current chief executive officer, has won investors’ praise by reducing the company’s debt and advocating its independence from the government. General Joaquim Silva e Luna, whose nomination needs to be approved by the state-controlled company board, has been in charge of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam for the past two years, and served as a defense minister in the previous administration.Silent GuedesGuedes has kept silent since Bolsonaro’s announcement on Petrobras because there’s nothing he can say about the decision to make it look better, according to three government officials close to him. Yet he’ll try to minimize investor concerns about political intervention by speeding up the approval of austerity measures in congress, the people said, asking for anonymity because the discussions aren’t public.The economy ministry declined to comment.Guedes has spent the past few days negotiating with lawmakers on the approval of a constitutional amendment that would make room for the government to provide another round of Covid aid to poor Brazilians in exchange for cuts in public spending in coming years. The bill will ensure fiscal credibility and predictability, and talks are going well as there’s an understanding that the country has no time to waste, the people said.Despite losing several political battles recently, Guedes doesn’t intend to step down before leaving an economic legacy he can be proud of, the people added.(Updates with poll of Bolsonaro’s popularity in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio broke out his “bubble indicator” on Monday and found that about 5% of the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. were priced at what he called unsustainable levels.“I’ve seen a lot of bubbles in my time and I have studied even more in history,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn, adding that his proprietary system tracks six measures including prices relative to traditional measures, new buyers and leverage.While Dalio acknowledged “very big divergence” among stocks today, he said his overall “bubble gauge” for the U.S. stock market is around the 77th percentile. That compares to 100th percentile readings that occurred in the bubbles seen in 2000 and 1929.“This market action is reminiscent of the ‘Nifty Fifty’ in the early 1970s and the dot-com bubble stocks in the late 1990s, both of which I remember well,” Dalio wrote. “It scores similarly to the bubble stocks of the late 1920s, which I can’t remember because I wasn’t alive then.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bolsonaro's nominee to run Petrobras stresses need for "balance" in fuel pricing

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's nominee to lead state-run oil company Petrobras said on Saturday the company needs to find "balance" in fuel pricing, considering the impact on shareholders, investors, sellers and consumers. Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general and former defense minister overseeing the state-run Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Paraguay and Argentina since 2019, was tapped on Friday to be the next chief executive of Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Bolsonaro has criticized Roberto Castello Branco, current CEO of the state firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, for ignoring the complaints of truckers as he hiked diesel prices 15% this week, tracking global markets higher.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia Group expects fundraising clarity next month, eyes recovery by 2023

    Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd expects more clarity on its fundraising efforts, including a government-guaranteed loan, by the end of March, its group chief said on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said the airline was working towards obtaining approval for the loan under a government-guarantee scheme within the next month. Fernandes said the airline can look to a gradual recovery this year in its key markets and "potentially a full recovery within the next two years".

  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Mulling IPO of Yahsat, CEO-Designate Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Yah Satellite Communications Co.’s incoming chief executive officer said its owner is considering an initial public offering of the Abu Dhabi-based firm. “Mubadala Investment Co. is looking at this very closely,” Ali Al Hashemi said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “I can say that financially we are very healthy to be applicable for IPO, but Mubadala has to take the final decision.”Yahsat provides integrated satellite communications solutions to over 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia, according to information on its website. It runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232 billion state-controlled wealth fund.Al Hashemi, current CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications and the general manager of Yahsat Government Solutions, will take over as the CEO of Yahsat Group in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI)

    How far off is MaxiTRANS Industries Limited ( ASX:MXI ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’