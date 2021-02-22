From Petrobras Wipeout to Real Plunge, Brazil Selloff Runs Deep

From Petrobras Wipeout to Real Plunge, Brazil Selloff Runs Deep

(Bloomberg) -- The plunge in Brazilian markets Monday is unlike any the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic last year. Investors unloaded everything from state-run companies to bonds and the currency after President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the head of oil giant Petrobras, sparking worries of government meddling and a break with his administration’s market-friendly pledges.

The real is among the top-three worst performers in the world even after the central bank stepped in to prop it up. Stocks are also lagging all major peers, and sovereign dollar bonds are leading losses among emerging markets. Petrobras shares tumbled more than 21%, the most in almost a year, leading state-controlled companies lower.

Read More: Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism

“These negative signals generate fear among investors, and logically disinvestment from the country eventually,” said Gregorio Velasco, head of institutional fixed income funds at Bci Asset Management in Santiago. “We’re paying attention to this development because it can have broader, more relevant implications for the Brazilian market.”Below are the main market moves:

Brazilian real

The real breached the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency and extended losses to as much as 2.7% before the central bank stepped in offering dollars through foreign-exchange swaps. The currency was down 1% to 5.4424 per dollar as of 2;32 p.m. in New York, the second-worst performance among 31 major currencies tracked the Bloomberg.

Stocks

The Ibovespa was the worst performer in the world in local-currency terms, falling as much as 5.7%, the most since March. Petrobras shares led losses, falling more than 20% on high trading volume as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations. Put options on the stock surged as much as 1,310%.

Read More: Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades

Banco do Brasil SA and Eletrobras, which are also controlled by the Brazilian government, also fell on Monday. Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported Bolsonaro was planning to replace the Banco do Brasil CEO -- who was already subject to political pressure

Swap Rates

Swap rates jumped 11 to 22 basis points across the curve as the real plunged. DI contracts are now pricing in 43.6 basis points in rate hikes at the next central bank meeting in March, from 38 on Friday, showing traders are increasing bets on a half-percentage point rate hike next month.

Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Cornered as Populism Fuels Rate Hike Bets

Bonds

Brazil’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were among the worst in emerging markets, down around 3 cents on the dollar throughout the curve. Notes due in 2050 were having their worst day since June, down 3.1 cents on the dollar to 94.4 cents, the lowest since July.

Read more: Brazil Yield Curve Shifts Higher

Petrobras bonds were among the most actively traded in high-yield emerging-market debt, according to Trace data. Notes due 2031, which are the one of the firm’s most liquid, fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar, the biggest slump since June. The oil producer’s century bonds fell as much as 6.5 cents to 107 cents on the dollar.

CDS

Brazil’s risk premium as measured by the five-year credit default swaps widened 22 basis points to 187, the biggest jump since September, according to ICE Data Services. The move contrasts with Markit’s CDX EM index, which was little changed.

Petrobras’s five-year CDS jumped 35 basis points to 229, the highest since November. The market implied default probability over the next five years is now 13.9%.

(Adds charts, updates prices throughout)

