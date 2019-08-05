Is Petrofac (LON:PFC) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Petrofac's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Petrofac had US$1.09b of debt in December 2018, down from US$2.13b, one year before. However, it does have US$726.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$361.0m.

LSE:PFC Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Petrofac's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Petrofac had liabilities of US$3.79b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.00b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$726.0m in cash and US$3.14b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$935.0m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Petrofac has a market capitalization of US$1.63b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt sitting at just 0.55 times EBITDA, Petrofac is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.7 times the interest expense over the last year. On the other hand, Petrofac saw its EBIT drop by 7.7% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Petrofac's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.