Petrol pricing is cause for concern, warns watchdog

Man at petrol station

Petrol and diesel pricing will be investigated by the UK's competition watchdog after it found "cause for concern in some parts" of the industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had discovered a sharp rise in prices once fuel had been processed by oil refineries.

It also found "significant differences in price" between forecourts in "many rural and urban areas".

However, it said retailers had passed on a 5p fuel duty cut to motorists.

The initial review of the market by the CMA was requested by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last month over concerns that retailers and forecourts were failing to implement the cut for consumers.

The CMA's initial review found that "on the whole the fuel duty cut appears to have been implemented".

However, the competition body will now immediately begin an in-depth study of the market amid record fuel prices.

While oil prices are elevated due to Russia's assault on Ukraine, Brent crude - the international benchmark - is currently $104 a barrel, far below this year's peak of $128 reached in early March.

But petrol and diesel prices remain at a record high, fuelling the cost of living which is rising at the sharpest pace for 40 years.

The CMAsaid a main driver of rises was the growing gap between the price of crude oil before it goes into a processing plant compared to the price once oil refineries have processed it into petrol and diesel.

The difference between crude oil and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel had tripled in the past year from 10p to nearly 35p per litre. The CMA said the increase accounts for over 40% - or 24p per litre - of the rise in fuel prices over the past year.

Oil refiners turn crude oil into diesel, petrol and other products.

"While there is no escaping the global pressures pushing up fuel prices, the growing gap between the oil price, and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel, is a cause for concern," said Sarah Cardell, general counsel at the CMA.

"We now need to get to the bottom of whether there are legitimate reasons for this and, if not, what action can be taken to address it."

She added: "On the whole the retail market does seem to be competitive, but there are some areas that warrant further investigation. These include finding out whether the disparities in price between urban and rural areas are justified."

The AA's Jack Cousens said that while the motoring association welcomed the probe into road fuel pricing it felt that the problem "is not the gap between the oil price and wholesale price feeding through to the forecourts but the length of time it takes for that wholesale price to be reflected at the pump".

"The fuel trade has no trouble in passing on rising costs to the customer but lags badly in passing on savings. It has been labelled 'rocket and feather' pricing, and it exists."