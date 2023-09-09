Petroleum prices rise as supplies tighten

Crude oil, gasoline and other petroleum prices continued to rise this week as global and U.S. supplies became tighter.

West Texas Intermediate closed at $87 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude oil, which is traded internationally, hit $90 this week.

Gasoline and diesel prices also rose. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was $3.80 compared to $3.37 in Texas, according to AAA. Diesel average $4.452.

Many analysts believe the recent decline in oil supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the largest oil producing countries, is a major reason for the rising prices as demand remains strong.

Saudi Arabia reduced production by one million barrel a day, which is roughly 10% of its previous production, in July and said this week it will extend the cuts for the remainder of 2023.

Russia extended its voluntary decision to curb crude exports by 300,000 b/d until December 2023, acting in concert with Saudi Arabia, with the stated aim of maintaining stability and balance in the oil markets. Russian seaborne crude and product exports fell to their lowest since September 2022 as strong domestic demand in the summer kept volumes available for external markets capped.

Even though Saudi Arabia and Russia have reduced oil supplies globally, U.S. oil production continues at a record setting pace of 12.5 million barrels per day. However, crude oil and gasoline stocks in the U.S. have declined about 10% since the beginning of the year.

Refinery outages and capacity constraints are making refining account for a larger share of the overall cost of gasoline than in the past, according to the Energy Information Administration’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.

As of July 2023, refining (the difference between refiners’ crude oil acquisition costs and wholesale gasoline prices) accounted for an average of 22% of the overall gasoline retail price for the first seven months of 2023 compared with the five-year (2018–22) average of 15%. This change means that even though crude oil prices have declined from last year’s high, retail gasoline prices have remained higher than they historically would because of increased costs for refining, EIA stated.

EIA expects recently announced maintenance of refineries in Pennsylvania and New Brunswick, which have a total capacity of about 500,000 barrels per day, will be offline until November.

Low US distillate inventories could make heating oil prices be susceptible to sudden shocks this winter as stocks of diesel and heating oil remain 15% below five-year average rates, at 118 million barrels or 31 days of supply, according to OilPrice.com.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Petroleum prices rise as supplies tighten