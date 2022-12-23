Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM424m ÷ (RM5.0b - RM2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 37% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 53% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 66% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

