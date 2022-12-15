PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCHEM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM8.0b ÷ (RM52b - RM5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 17% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 57% in that time. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 38% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

