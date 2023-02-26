PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Just Recorded A 7.9% Revenue Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) defied analyst predictions to release its full-year results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of RM37b arriving 7.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were RM0.78, 2.1% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, is for revenues of RM35.8b in 2023, which would reflect a small 2.7% reduction in PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 6.8% to RM0.84. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM34.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.83 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of RM21.59, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's valuation in the near term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad analyst has a price target of RM26.70 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM16.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 2.7% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 9.1% per year. While PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's negative revenue trend is expected to moderate, revenues are still expected to shrink next year albeit at a slower rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here