PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 5.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad is:

11% = RM617m ÷ RM5.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. But PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad saw a five year net income decline of 21% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

As a next step, we compared PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's performance with the industry and found thatPETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 12% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PETDAG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 117%,PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 95%. However, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

