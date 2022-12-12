PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.7x PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 60% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.1% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

You might be able to find a better investment than PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here