Petros Petropoulos AEBE's (ATH:PETRO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Petros Petropoulos AEBE (ATH:PETRO). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Petros Petropoulos AEBE's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Petros Petropoulos AEBE is:

9.7% = €3.5m ÷ €36m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Petros Petropoulos AEBE's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

On the face of it, Petros Petropoulos AEBE's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 23% net income growth seen by Petros Petropoulos AEBE over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Petros Petropoulos AEBE's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

ATSE:PETRO Past Earnings Growth April 17th 2020 More

Is Petros Petropoulos AEBE Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Petros Petropoulos AEBE has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 20%, meaning that it has the remaining 80% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.