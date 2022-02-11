PetroTal Hits Record Production At Well 10H In Peru

Oil and gas development company PetroTal has reported an internal daily production record at its well 10H in the Bertana oil field in Peru, reaching an average standalone 10-day production level of 10,050 bopd.

The company noted that the record was reached during the 10 days ending February 9, 2022, with the latest reported rate hitting 10,122 bopd. Production at the well kicked off on January 30, 2022, with the final costs reaching $11.5 million, 17 percent below budget.

During the production period, the well has already paid out over 45 percent of its total well cost at $90/bbl Brent.

"We have set additional production records with 10H's early production rates. We are extremely pleased from a technical standpoint at what this could mean for the future performance of PetroTal's drilling inventory and are pleased to deliver a strong start to 2022 for shareholders," said Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, president and chief executive officer, PetroTal.

PetroTal owns a 100 percent working interest in the Bretana oil field in Peru, where the well 10H is located. The company began production in June 2018, becoming the second-largest crude oil producer in Peru by early 2020.

The 10H well is the longest horizontal well drilled in Peru to date, according to the company. It has boosted PetroTal’s portfolio helping it reach a daily record production level of 20,891 bopd on February 1, 2022. The previous mark was set mid-December 2021 when the well 9H was brought online.

The company’s central processing facility (CPF-2) is now fully commissioned and is awaiting final regulatory approval around February 15, 2022. This will clear the facility to start operating at its maximum capacity between 24,000 bopd to 26,000 bopd. Current production has been limited to around 20,000 bopd.

