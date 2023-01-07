Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 75% ownership and they have been buying lately

Every investor in Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 75% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Petrus Resources.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Petrus Resources?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Petrus Resources' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Petrus Resources. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Donald Gray with 28% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 21% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Ken Gray is the owner of 3.0% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Petrus Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Petrus Resources Ltd.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own CA$219m worth of shares in the CA$292m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Petrus Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Petrus Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

