Petrus Stake Sale Boosts CPI Property's Bid to Buy Immofinanz, End Gridlock

Marton Eder
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CPI Property Group SA’s efforts to push through a consolidation of Austria’s landlords received a boost after activist investor Petrus Advisers agreed to sell its stake in Immofinanz AG.

Petrus will sell its 8% holding in Immofinanz for 22.70 euros ($25.56) per share to CPI Property, according to a statement late Wednesday. That’s higher than the 21.20 euros CPI Property set out in a mandatory takeover offer, and CPI will now offer the higher price to all other shareholders.

If completed, the deal would raise CPI Property’s Immofinanz stake to 35.5%. An eventual majority ownership of Immofinanz, in turn, would give it a significant stake in S Immo AG, potentially opening the way to a merger.

However, the situation is complicated by an offer of 23 euros put forward by S Immo in its competing bid for almost 10% of Immofinanz. Petrus said it chose to sell its stake to CPI as S Immo’s offer carried a high degree of uncertainty and wouldn’t allow it to offload all of its holding.

Years of cross-ownership have left Austria’s landlords in gridlock and with diminished valuations as investors tried to untangle the links and create a company that can compete with the largest European players. Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Property Group acquired CA Immobilien Anlagen AG last year, removing one company from the mix.

Voting Rights

In another sign efforts to consolidate the industry were moving forward, S Immo investor Peter Korbacka requested an extraordinary shareholder meeting to annul a cap on voting rights in the company.

The policy, which limits any investor’s voting share at 15% regardless of holdings, has been a key line of defense for S Immo to thwart unwanted takeover attempts. Shareholders rejected a similar motion to cancel the rule last year.

Korbacka, a Slovak real-estate investor, has agreed to sell his stake of about 10% in Immofinanz to CPI Property Group.

A spokeswoman for S Immo declined to immediately comment when reached by phone. A spokesman for Peter Korbacka’s J&T Real Estate AS didn’t respond to an email seeking comment sent outside regular business hours.

(Adds request for S Immo shareholder meeting from sixth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

