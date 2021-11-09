Pets of the Day from Furkids Animal Rescue
Ken is a sweet, caring, and fearless domestic shorthair who loves the outdoors. Mixed-breed Rosalie is 8 years old with a heart of gold.
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands
Run Run seemed like a typical puppy, but as he grew up, the animal's appearance and actions made it clear the dog was really a fox.
The large shark was discovered by the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said. “Alligator snappers are some of the fiercest, wildest creatures in the Southeast, but overexploitation and habitat destruction have put their lives on the line,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.
In the video, which has garnered over 600,000 views, the 21-year-old New Zealand-based YouTuber said his cat's age is teetering on "like Dumbledore/Gandalf territory"
At 13,000 acres, the largest solar farm in the country just broke ground in northwest Indiana. There will be over 2 million solar panels.
Sue the dog arrived at Bath Cats and Dogs Home in August 2017 as a puppy and has spent almost her entire life at the shelter
Pet owners must often make difficult decisions but a quality of life chart may help! Also, it's time to schedule a photo with Santa at the shelter.
When Adrianne found Bobo at a shelter he was still in mourning.
The rescuers were able to find the puppies because their mom had heard the whimpering and was pointing to the vent.
Let's see how well you know the great outdoors.
The four cubs were born in the San Jorge Park Zoo in Ciudad Juarez on October 10 and are reportedly in good health.Zoo officials have yet to determine the sex of the cubs, with their mother letting out a roar when vets are nearby.The arrival of the four Bengal cubs is a rare event with the endangered species hunted in the wild for their fur and their natural habitat under threat from development.
Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.
Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi said her vacation home was a safe haven from COVID-19 since she has lymphoma. That changed when a bear attacked her.
Make sure you keep your potato mashers away from your cat this Thanksgiving, I guess?
A report reveals the illicit trade sending plastic waste from rich countries to poor ones. California scraps made up nearly a third of U.S. exports.
Warmer temperatures and extreme weather are delaying and diminishing the reds, golds, and oranges of autumn.
Quail, duck seasons open Saturday in Oklahoma. The quail population shows slight improvement, while there might be fewer ducks this season.