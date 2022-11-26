Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.045

The board of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has announced that the dividend on 6th of January will be increased to £0.045, which will be 4.7% higher than last year's payment of £0.043 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 4.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Pets at Home Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Pets at Home Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 22.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Pets at Home Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.036 total annually to £0.118. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Pets at Home Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Pets at Home Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Pets at Home Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pets at Home Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

