Pets pose for pictures with Santa at Scottsdale event, spreading holiday cheer

Multiple families in Scottsdale brought their kids and pets to celebrate Christmas at PetSmart's Santa photo event on Saturday.

The pet store, located off Miller and Camelback roads, hosted its annual holiday event where people's pets could take a picture on Santa's lap and receive a free treat. Holiday bandanas, seasonal cookies, coupon books and paw print ornaments were also given out at the event.

Jesus Vera, assistant hotel manager at the PetSmart PetsHotel, acted as Santa and posed for pictures with both children and dogs. He said he always liked meeting Santa when he was a kid, and now he gets to switch roles and be the one providing joy for kids.

"I thought (being Santa) was a cool idea," Vera said. "When I was a kid, I would love going to see Santa, so I thought, 'Hey, it would be really cool to dress up as Santa for the pets and kids.' It's really cool seeing just their face light up when they see me."

Many different pet owners came in to spread the holiday cheer, dressing up their pets in Christmas sweaters and buying them holiday-themed toys. Jeff and Shelly Osgood brought both their 1-year-old son and bulldog, Angel, to have their yearly picture with Santa. They said they appreciated the opportunity because it lets them include their dog in the family activities.

"The way we see it, Angel's part of the family too so we wanted her to be in the photo with Santa," Jeff said.

This is not the only way they include Angel in the festivities, as they also get her Christmas gifts as well.

"We get her a lot of presents and toys and whatnot," Jeff Osgood said. "It's fun. She has her moments where she'll chew up a present here and there, but other than that, it's a blast. She really enjoys it, and she enjoys all the things we set up around the house."

Trevor Jacinto also came to the event with his wife, kids and dog. He said that he's not used to having his dogs included in Santa photos, but he likes it.

"It's different," he said. "I've always had big dogs, so I've never dressed them up to celebrate Christmas, but it's cool. The kids enjoy it, so I think that's the best part about it."

Some pet owners didn't come to the event with children, but still wanted to have their pets included in the holidays. Breana Hinsberger said she enjoyed having time with her Doberman outside the house.

"(This is) great because I don't like kids," Hinsberger said. "So, this is like she's my child in a sense, and this gives us something to do."

Elizabeth Orozco also came to the event with her dog and had that same sentiment about her relationship with her pet. She said she feels events like these create great memories to look back on in the future.

"I feel like nowadays, dogs are becoming more like children versus when my dad had them, they more like outside dogs," Orozco said. "I literally got her sweater and I can't wait to document it. I hope we can do this more throughout the years."

Arizona Humane Society partners with PetSmart for pet adoptions

While families and pets were having fun with Santa, the Arizona Humane Society was running their adoption center in the next room over. They do adoptions at PetSmart seven days a week with the store helping them manage their soon-to-be pets.

2023 has been a tough year for pet rescues. The Humane Society has seen 22,000 sick, injured and abused pets come through their doors, numbers that haven't been seen in a decade. Taylor Michael, an adoption supervisor, said the partnership with PetSmart is now more important than ever.

"We have a great relationship with PetSmart, the store, as well as PetSmart charities, who work close with our associates and managers," Michael said. "Having this partnership has been super helpful for us. All of this year, we have been having issues with capacity taking on a lot of animals, and by having this location here, it helps provide additional kennel space to take in more pets and also do adoptions every day so that we can take in more future pets and save more lives."

More: Maricopa County animal shelters are overcapacity. Here's how you can help

Vera said that PetSmart and the Humane Society's cooperation has helped better a lot of peoples' and pets' lives, specifically through the Home Away From Home program, which helps displaced people ensure their pets are looked after well.

"A lot of people, if they have a housing crisis, go homeless or go serve across seas, they'll give their pets to Arizona Humane Society, and they will house their pets with us up to three months while they find them a foster or until the pet parents are able to take them back," Vera said. "We've seen a lot of success stories with that program here."

Many of the attendees for the Santa event adopted their pets through the Humane Society, including the Osgoods, Jacinto and Hinsberger. They all said that the group was vital in helping them find their furry friends.

"I've used them ever since I was a kid," Hinsberger said. "All my dogs have been rescues from them or Maricopa County, we've gone there my whole life."

"The (Humane Society) was super easy-going as far as giving us all of the steps we needed, what we needed to bring, what we needed to sign, and then what she eats and what not," Jeff Osgood said. "They were really helpful with all of that."

