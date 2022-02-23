Pets rescued after owner dies

American City Business Journals

Two of The Walt Disney Co.'s major tourism additions are steps closer to debuting in 2022, and bringing more visitors to Central Florida. Disney's much-anticipated Star Wars hotel — the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — shared a video that gave a look at many amenities in action, including the bridge of the fictional Halcyon space cruise ship. The video shows how guests will enter the starcruiser experience, which is a two-night, fully immersive experience set in the Star Wars universe.