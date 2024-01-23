Pets rescued in St. Martin Parish fire last week are doing fine

CADE, La. (KLFY) — A fire in a mobile home containing a cat and a dog in St. Martin Parish last week ended as well as can be expected, officials said.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, firefighters in Cade were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Whitney Drive. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the front of a mobile home.

Authorities said firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control to mitigate additional damage, and were able to locate and rescue a dog and a cat that were still inside. The pets were reunited with the family and were doing fine, authorities said.

First responders involved included Cade Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department of St. Martinville , Parks Volunteer Fire Department, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.

