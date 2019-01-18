My Pets Suffered When I Didn’t Have an Emergency Fund

When I was in college, living paycheck to paycheck, I owned a dog, Bronx, and two cats, Precious and Yin Yang. Although I loved my fur babies, I was unable to afford the quality of care they deserved. I’d neglected to set money aside in my savings account for emergencies and, unfortunately, both my pets and I suffered for it.

My ex-fiancé, Jeff, was chronically underemployed and this frequently put me in a bad position financially. Because I could barely afford groceries for the humans in the house, I didn’t buy my pets the best quality of pet food. I usually bought the cheapest option.

Read More: Want to Break the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle? Stop Caring About What People Think

Unfortunately, buying low-quality dry cat food caused Yin Yang to have a serious urinary blockage, which resulted in an emergency vet trip. If I’d been feeding him better quality food, the vet informed me, this painful episode could have been avoided. Honestly, it made me feel like a bad pet parent.

A few years later, a car clipped my other cat, Precious, which broke her leg. The vet performed surgery and put a pin in Precious’ leg to repair it. But when the vet’s assistant called me three months later to schedule the surgery to have the pin removed, I didn’t have the money. Precious developed arthritis in her later years, likely due to the pin still being in her leg.

Jeff and I also neglected the routine preventative care of our pets. We’d put off vaccinations and annual checkups.

“We’ll take care of it later when money isn’t so tight,” we’d say.

Invariably, some health issue would come up for one of our pets, and we’d have an unplanned trip to the emergency vet, costing us more money than if we had kept up with our pets’ preventative care.

Related: One Couple Nearly Lost Their Savings When Their Dog Swallowed a Grape

Now that my husband Nick and I have an emergency fund, and I’m no longer in the position of having more bills than money, we definitely take better care of our fur babies. Two years ago, our 13-year-old cat Peanut, developed age-related kidney disease and hyperthyroidism. This meant daily meds, special food and more frequent vet trips, which we easily worked into our monthly spending plan.