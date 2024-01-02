Pets of the Week for January 2, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Colorado (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dio (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bubby (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Vera (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Melody (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Colorado is a big fan of playing with tennis balls, either with your help or on his own. He already knows a few skills like “sit” and “shake,” and is excited to learn so much more. Colorado is sweet and walks well on a leash. If you think Colorado would be a great addition to your family, come meet him today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dio has the most enchanting eyes, which go with his terrific personality. He shows his love by always being by your side. Dio loves treats, and learns lots of new skills once they come out. He has lots of energy, so his ideal adoptive family would be an active one. Dio is about three years old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Vera is the bundle of joy you’ve been waiting for! Her heart is filled with love, and she can’t wait to shower her forever family with the endless affection. Whether its a fenced-in yard or a walk on a leash, Vera is ready for any and all adventures. She is about five years old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bubby has a great smile that melts that heart of everyone at the shelter. She loves to lounge around on the couch and would make a great work-from-home buddy. Bubby spends a lot of time relaxing, and does a good job of signaling when she needs to get outside. A nice walk in the morning fill’s Bubby’s heart, leading to a great day with her favorite people. She is about eight years old and weighs 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Melody is the total package. She is great with other dogs, loves to snuggle and loves going on all kinds of adventures. Melody is a smart girl who does well in her crate, and with some consistency, she would perfect her house and leash manners. She is sure to win you over with those golden eyes and big ears. Melody is about two-and-a-half years old and weighs 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

