PetSmart hosts grand opening for its newest location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – PetSmart is hosting a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 for its newest location at 13371 Eastlake Blvd., according to a press release sent by the store.

Pet parents and pets are invited to visit the new store and receive a free, pre-packaged goodie bag filled with items such as a $10 PetSmart gift card, pet bandana, pet toys and coupons while supplies last.

According to the press release, the new PetSmart spans over 17,100 square feet, providing a comprehensive lineup of products for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets. From pet food, toys and treats to apparel, habitats and supplements.

The store also offers services, including pet training and a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats can receive hands-on care from academy-trained and safety-certified stylists who are dedicated to making pets look and feel their best. The location will also offer pet adoptions through PetSmart Charities and local animal welfare organizations.

Additionally, members of PetSmart`s Treats loyalty program will have exclusive discounts and deals all year round.

In honor of the new store opening, through Jan. 13, members will earn five times the PetSmart Treats points for all in-store purchases on merchandise and services made at the El Paso store.

Other offerings include:

Contactless curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery when shopping on PetSmart.com.

Flexible payment options through Afterpay, terms apply.

For more information on PetSmart and the new store offerings visit PetSmart.com.

