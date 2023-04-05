Petteway found guilty of murdering former partner

Apr. 4—A jury in New London on Tuesday convicted Christopher Petteway of murder in the 2018 stabbing death of 63-year-old salon owner Robert Parise, his former boyfriend who Petteway had threatened to kill when he was released from prison.

The jury deliberated about four hours before finding Petteway, 47, guilty of murder and violation of a standing criminal protective order. Petteway, who had rejected an offer to serve 35 years in prison now faces up to 60 years in prison on the murder charge alone. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

There was an audible gasp of relief and then sobbing among the family and friends of Parise when the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict in New London Superior Court. Most of those in attendance have been following the case's twists and turns since Petteway's arrest in 2018

Parise's brother, Waterford Police Chaplain Joseph Parise, was in tears as he shook hands with and then hugged Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Carney when the jury had gone. Carney prosecuted the case.

Joseph Parise said his family has sought some type of closure for the four and a half years that it took to secure Tuesday's conviction.

"It's always been about justice. Its never been about revenge. We're not a hateful family," Joseph Parise, still in tears, said.

New London police arrested Petteway almost immediately after a wounded and dying Robert Parise was found near his Brainard Street home in New London on the afternoon of Oct. 4, 2018. Testimony at trial showed Petteway had admitted and even bragged about the killing to police, telling them "I got him as many times as I could." Petteway had been attacked at his home and died from blood loss from the multiple stab wounds. Petteway had served a 30-day sentence earlier in 2018 for a domestic violence incident involving Parise. He was on probation at the time of the murder.

And while it seemed likely to some onlookers that Petteway would be convicted, court proceedings were plagued by delays, in part due to complaints by Petteway. Petteway had fired his former public defenders on the eve of trial last year which led to Petteway representing himself. But when jury selection started last month, Petteway had again declined to show up to court, prompting Judge Shari Murphy to appoint public Defender Christopher Duby.

Story continues

Duby had argued at trial that Petteway had "acted out of extreme emotional disturbance," a defense that if accepted by the jury might had led to a lesser charge of manslaughter. Petteway was not in the courtroom to hear the verdict by the 12-member jury and had refused transport to the court throughout the trial while refusing to speak to Duby.

Joseph Parise agreed Petteway's absence likely led to fewer disruptions in the courtroom but said there were times when he wanted Petteway to know the hurt and pain he had caused to his family.

"The crime was so hideous. I don't understand how anybody can do what Chris Petteway did to my brother. I don't understand it," Joseph Parise said. "My brother, all he ever tried to do with Chris was help him. I just don't understand that kind of cruelty. I just had one brother."

Joseph Parise, 75, said he had helped raise his brother after his parents died of cancer. He said Robert Parise was twice a cancer survivor, a cook, an entertainer and animal lover known as "Uncle Bobby" to Joseph's kids.

"It was such a celebration for he and I that he lived and cancer didn't take him. I got him back and then someone took him away from me," Joseph Parise said. "Where's the justice."

Joseph Parise said the family is appreciative of the love and support from the community, the court's victim advocate Stephanie Barber and the Survivors of Homicide organization. During the week-long trial, the family has also had visits from support dogs from the Groton Town, Waterford and Colchester police departments.

g.smith@theday.com