Petty Officer accused of sending photos of genitals to minor, Nassau deputies say

A 32-Year-Old Petty Officer, Third Class Diego Arnulfo Alva of the United States Navy was taken into custody on Friday, October 27 for engaging in an online chat with what he believed to be a 14-year-old child, but was really an undercover agent.

This arrest was part of an ongoing investigation stemming from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Operation Keystroke that began back in August of 2022. During that time Alva had been corresponding with an undercover agent whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

A total of eleven men were arrested during that four-day operation which targeted people using the internet to solicit sex from children.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Throughout the four day operation, Alva sent photographs of his genitals to the undercover agents that were posing as minors.

Authorities state that currently Alva is believed to have not traveled to meet the undercover agent. However, Alva was told that the “victim” was only 14-years-old and he continued to communicate, saying that he wanted to have sex on multiple occasions despite the “victim” being underage.

NCSO’s Detective Joshua A. Carter, who is a member of the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, did not give up on this investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detective Carter worked closely with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and over the course of this investigation, investigators obtained subpoenas and search warrants to view text messages, emails, chats, and other digital data containing important evidence in this case.

“These individuals who attempt to victimize children’s innocence derive from all area of society, to include individuals who take an oath to serve. Thanks to the partnerships we have in the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, including the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and with the assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, this sailor has been arrested and will no longer be able to attempt to victimize vulnerable children online,” said Detective Carter.

The Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force was created to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

The Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force conducted a residential search warrant at Mr. Alva’s residence located within Naval Air Station Jacksonville where Alva was taken into custody.

Read: Nassau sheriff: Army captain, law enforcement officer among men arrested for soliciting kids for sex

Mr. Alva was booked into the Duval County Jail on the Nassau County arrest warrant and charged with use of computer to solicit lure children, transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic means, and miss use of a two-way communications device.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

“I am thankful we are able to dedicate an investigator to be a part of the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force who is actively looking into these cases involving child exploitation and assisting in prosecuting those who would harm our children,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “We will continue our efforts to make sure these evil individuals who prey on children are locked up for as long as possible.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sheriff Leeper wants to remind Nassau County residents that they can report any information about human trafficking or child sexual abuse by calling the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 548-4009, or you can report it to Federal law enforcement at 1-866-347-2423 or remain anonymous by reporting the information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.