Petty thieves found that ‘crime doesn’t pay’ in O’Fallon, circa 1948

Crime doesn’t pay.

Some O’Fallon thieves back in June 1948 apparently found that out when a crime spree netted very little for the effort. Here’s how the O’Fallon Progress reported the tale of low-yield theft.

“Sneak thieves realized little for their efforts but did considerable damage after gaining an entrance to the John L. Anheuser garage at 310 South Lincoln Avenue. (It was actually 210.)

“When employees opened the place for business Tuesday morning they discovered a completely demolished cash register in the garage work shop. Further investigation revealed that the register was the property of the firm, having been removed from the front part of the building, entrance being gained by jimmying a door leading from the garage to the office. The register had been locked, the sneaks evidently breaking it with a heavy hammer to get the contents which amounted to less than $2.00 in change.

“The thieves evidently were after money only as nothing else in the office or display room was missing. The cash register is valued at $250.

“The same night sneaks entered the Hank Wuebbels’ Service Station at South Vine and First streets through a rest room window. No merchandise was taken, the thieves evidently searching for money. Indications are that they were in the place for some time as their movements took them into every section of the building, including the boiler room.

“In the office a steel box, containing business papers was opened. None of the papers were disturbed. An open cash register without money was not disturbed although the sneaks went through it.

“Mrs. Clarence Waters reported that while she was absent from her home Monday morning someone entered through an unlocked rear door, made use of the bath room facilities and moved a bedroom dresser into the center of the room. Nothing else was disturbed in the home.

“Melvin McClung, operator of McClung Service Sta. reported an unsuccessful attempt was made to break into his place.”

75 years ago, June 24, 1948

Deputy Sheriff John Edward Tiley, of 118 North Vine Street, former chief of police and one of the most widely known peace officers in this section, died yesterday morning at 6:20 o’clock in St. Elizabeth’s hospital where he had been a patient since June 14 when he suffered a paralytic stroke.

Deputy Tiley, who was 67, was stricken while seated in the office of the county jail. At the time he was chatting with Night Jailers Pete Koch and Herman Schade. His entire right side was affected and he was removed to the hospital where he remained in a coma since.

Tiley was widely known as one of the most efficient and fearless law enforcement officers in this section, being credited with eliminating considerable crime in this county.

Formerly a coal miner, he became chief of police of O’Fallon in 1920. He served in this position for 13 years during which he won recognition for his ability.

In 1933 he became a member of the sheriff’s staff under former sheriff Jerome Munie, a Democrat. He also served successively under sheriffs Henry L. Siekmann and D. A. Prindable, both Democrats.

When sheriff George A. Gruenewald, Republican was elected to the office, he continued to serve as a deputy sheriff and was renamed by the present sheriff, Adolph A. Fischer, also a Republican.

Tiley was also credited with organizing the St. Clair County Rural Vigilantes, serving as chief investigator on crime cases in the rural areas in addition to his duties as deputy sheriff. He came to O’Fallon 47 years ago.

50 years ago, June 21, 1973

O’Fallon police began use of their new radar “gun” this week on a warning basis and Acting Chief of Police Darwin Lehmann said eight motorists were hailed over for speeding in 35 minutes. Two were timed at more than 50 miles an hour on Smiley Street.

Lehmann said the police will issue warnings based on the findings of the new device until the public is aware of its use.

Purchase of the radar gun was approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Cost is about $1000 plus a battery pack that permits its use away from police cars by men on foot. The device records speed of automobiles approaching, departing, or passing a point.

Speed of the object being timed shows up in lighted numerals. The numerals are retained until turned off by the policeman operating it. Lehmann said the device permits policemen to demonstrate to motorists the actual speed recorded.

The acting chief also said that the radar gun could be used to help in pinpointed areas of speeding complaints. He said that persons with complaints of speeding in specific areas could accompany police and witness use of the timing device.

He said other communities using the device are able to sustain speeding arrests. A demonstration is to be made for the associate judge assigned to the O’Fallon courtroom.

The police department also received permission to lease a police car from O’Fallon Motor Co. The car is to be maintained as an unmarked radar car as well as for investigation purposes. Alderman Ralph Thomas submitted the requests.

Cost of the police car is $80 a month including repairs plus 8 cents a mile over 10,000 miles. The car may be a previously leased car and the police department has the option of changing three times a year without cost. Additional changes would be $10 for the exchange.

A Federal grant is to be sought for 50 percent of the cost of the equipment.

Lehmann said the lease arrangement accepted by the council was the best available from any of the four local dealers. One declined to enter into a lease arrangement. He said he has hopes that the effort will improve traffic safety here.