‘Petulant princess’: How the world’s media reacted to Meghan’s extraordinary interview

The Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism from the world's media over her interview

The Duchess of Sussex’s interview has been received with incredulity in news publications around the world - with one calling her a “petulant princess” and others accusing of trying to monetise royal connections. She has also been accused of overshadowing the 25th anniversary of the death of her mother-in-law.

The New York Post carried a front page headline: “Toddler and tiara,” a play on words about an American television programme, along with a photoshopped image of the Duchess’s pouting head on the body of a child pageant star.

“Spoilt Princess Meghan STILL whining about Royal family,” read a subheading.

The front page of the New York Post after the Duchess of Sussex's interview

The Washington Post offered a straightforward report, noting that “Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' the Royal family”, following an opinion column several days ago that advised: “To succeed in media, Meghan Markle needs to leave royal trauma behind.”

An Australian television host used a profanity to describe the Duchess, calling her a “total tosser” and adding: “I couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article. I think an Australian would say 'she's just full of it'.”

The Duchess of Sussex has given a new interview where she lifts the lid on the rift between Harry and his father before comparing herself to Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/6DnixhBwoB — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 29, 2022

Bild, the German tabloid, pointed out the similarities between the Duchess and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, accusing her of “shamelessly” attempting to “instrumentalise the myth of Diana for her career”.

Another German publication noted the timing of the interview and first Archetypes podcast shortly before the 25th anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s death on Wednesday, asking: “Does Duchess Meghan overshadow the day of remembrance?”

Marie Claire, in France, warned: “She seems to still have things to reveal, a heavy weight on her heart just waiting to get out.”

Other publications in Spain, Italy and France variously describe the Duchess as “posing like a real diva”, displaying “slight reproach to [Harry's] family, if not a bitterness”, and “firing the cannon” about the golden cage of monarchy “from Lady Di's hands”.

People, the biggest-selling celebrity magazine in America, took a more benign approach. It wrote five online reports about the interview, detailing how the Duchess “doesn’t want Prince Harry to lose his father” to her determination to teach her son Archie good manners and her promise to return to Instagram.

The Duchess herself is unlikely to read any of the headlines.

She said in the interview: “I don’t read any press.”