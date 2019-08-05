How Peugeot Aims to Claw Its Way Back to America

From Car and Driver

It took the Italians seemingly countless attempts to bring Alfa Romeo back to the United States, and now that we've lived with one for nearly 40,000 miles, we have to wonder if maybe they should have taken more time. Like Alfa Romeo, French automaker Peugeot pulled out of the U.S. in the 1990s after years of disappointing sales and quality woes. So when parent company PSA Group recently announced its ambitious plan to reintroduce Peugeot to America, it sounded a lot like Alfa's many promises to return—more than a little incroyable. After all, before that news, Peugeot's place on the list of dead-to-us nameplates seemed to be permanent, cemented between Opel and Pontiac. But PSA says its goal is to have new Peugeots on our streets by 2023 in numbers well beyond those the brand struggled to sell before surrendering our market almost 28 years ago.

So why the return? PSA's energetic boss, Carlos Tavares, is much of the reason. The former Renault and Nissan executive was installed as CEO in 2014 and launched what the group calls its "push to pass" strategy: PSA intends to introduce a wave of new products and electrified powertrains while also targeting a 50 percent increase in sales outside its European homeland by 2021. PSA is currently the world's ninth-biggest automaker, between Fiat Chrysler and Suzuki, but Tavares believes it will need new territories—namely the U.S. and Canada—to grow beyond the 3.9 million cars it sold last year. After dropping hints about a U.S. return for several years, PSA confirmed that it would be back by 2026, more recently cutting that deadline to 2023.



According to PSA North America boss Larry Dominique, the former Nissan executive charged with managing the return, the effort was accelerated in part by PSA's purchase of GM's European subsidiaries, Opel and Vauxhall, in 2017. "That gave us the fortuitous position of acquiring Opel's engineering organization, which had already homologated several cars for U.S. sale for General Motors," he explains, with the most recent of these being the current Buick Regal. "So our level of understanding of the requirements to develop vehicles for North America accelerated dramatically."

Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim, Germany, is helping to ensure that PSA's cars meet U.S. federal standards. Dominique says the process is underway. "It's not just about the legal stuff and meeting all the regulations. We also want to make sure we incorporate the right level of design and specification in those vehicles. It's the details as well as the big strokes—are the cupholders the right size?"

There was also some debate over which of PSA's brands to introduce to the U.S. In addition to Citroën, the group has the upmarket DS label in Europe, but Dominique says that market research suggests that Peugeot has the best chance of succeeding. "We agreed very early in the process that we were going to focus on one brand," he says. "Peugeot had the best pop with consumers relative to vehicles as well as design and the wider brand." Plus, he acknowledges there are still significant numbers of boomers who remember the brand's last time here with varying levels of fondness.

Few, if any, of the existing Europe-market models are likely to make it stateside. According to Dominique: "It doesn't make sense to spend a lot of money to homologate an existing vehicle. By the time we're selling it, it is going to be four years old, and we don't want to reintroduce a brand to America with a vehicle that's already mid-cycle." Unsurprisingly, Peugeot will be going where the market is fattest, with mid- and full-size models in a mix that will surely lean heavily toward crossovers. The current 3008 and 5008 sell well in Europe.