How Peugeot Aims to Claw Its Way Back to America

It took the Italians seemingly countless attempts to bring Alfa Romeo back to the United States, and now that we've lived with one for nearly 40,000 miles, we have to wonder if maybe they should have taken more time. Like Alfa Romeo, French automaker Peugeot pulled out of the U.S. in the 1990s after years of disappointing sales and quality woes. So when parent company PSA Group recently announced its ambitious plan to reintroduce Peugeot to America, it sounded a lot like Alfa's many promises to return—more than a little incroyable. After all, before that news, Peugeot's place on the list of dead-to-us nameplates seemed to be permanent, cemented between Opel and Pontiac. But PSA says its goal is to have new Peugeots on our streets by 2023 in numbers well beyond those the brand struggled to sell before surrendering our market almost 28 years ago.
So why the return? PSA's energetic boss, Carlos Tavares, is much of the reason. The former Renault and Nissan executive was installed as CEO in 2014 and launched what the group calls its "push to pass" strategy: PSA intends to introduce a wave of new products and electrified powertrains while also targeting a 50 percent increase in sales outside its European homeland by 2021. PSA is currently the world's ninth-biggest automaker, between Fiat Chrysler and Suzuki, but Tavares believes it will need new territories—namely the U.S. and Canada—to grow beyond the 3.9 million cars it sold last year. After dropping hints about a U.S. return for several years, PSA confirmed that it would be back by 2026, more recently cutting that deadline to 2023.
According to PSA North America boss Larry Dominique, the former Nissan executive charged with managing the return, the effort was accelerated in part by PSA's purchase of GM's European subsidiaries, Opel and Vauxhall, in 2017. "That gave us the fortuitous position of acquiring Opel's engineering organization, which had already homologated several cars for U.S. sale for General Motors," he explains, with the most recent of these being the current Buick Regal. "So our level of understanding of the requirements to develop vehicles for North America accelerated dramatically."
Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim, Germany, is helping to ensure that PSA's cars meet U.S. federal standards. Dominique says the process is underway. "It's not just about the legal stuff and meeting all the regulations. We also want to make sure we incorporate the right level of design and specification in those vehicles. It's the details as well as the big strokes—are the cupholders the right size?"
There was also some debate over which of PSA's brands to introduce to the U.S. In addition to Citroën, the group has the upmarket DS label in Europe, but Dominique says that market research suggests that Peugeot has the best chance of succeeding. "We agreed very early in the process that we were going to focus on one brand," he says. "Peugeot had the best pop with consumers relative to vehicles as well as design and the wider brand." Plus, he acknowledges there are still significant numbers of boomers who remember the brand's last time here with varying levels of fondness.
Few, if any, of the existing Europe-market models are likely to make it stateside. According to Dominique: "It doesn't make sense to spend a lot of money to homologate an existing vehicle. By the time we're selling it, it is going to be four years old, and we don't want to reintroduce a brand to America with a vehicle that's already mid-cycle." Unsurprisingly, Peugeot will be going where the market is fattest, with mid- and full-size models in a mix that will surely lean heavily toward crossovers. The current 3008 and 5008 sell well in Europe.
Although we will have to wait for the Peugeots, PSA is already in the United States as a corporate entity with its Free2Move car-sharing service, which launched in Washington, D.C., last year and currently uses Chevrolet products. As PSA starts to bring its own vehicles here, it will incorporate them into the Free2Move fleet, which it is planning to expand to other metropolitan areas, but Dominique insists the alliance doesn't need to be exclusive. "If we decide we need a full-size truck as part of that business, then we will do that, obviously with another brand. We're kind of brand agnostic, but Peugeot will definitely play a part."
As for consumer sales, Peugeot will use its reentry as an opportunity to explore new sales methods. The company is planning for what will be at the very least a dealer-light distribution model, probably similar to Tesla's online-order playbook, although Dominique refuses to give more details. He does promise that customers will be able to buy Peugeot vehicles outright, not just lease them or experience them through ride-sharing and ride-hailing apps. And while Tavares has committed the brand to aggressive electrification targets, conventionally powered models will be part of the mix. "Electric vehicles will be somewhere less than 5 percent of penetration by 2025 in North America, so we need to have an offering that includes internal combustion as well as potentially [plug-in-hybrid vehicles] and [battery-electric vehicles]," he says.
Peugeot isn't disclosing its sales targets, but it will need to sell considerably more cars than it managed during its last time here to justify the big costs of making U.S.-compliant models. "Quite frankly, the U.S. customer at this stage has mostly forgotten about old Peugeot," says Carla Bailo, CEO at the Center for Automotive Research, when asked about Peugeot's prospects. But she says that this time, at least "they are entering much differently, starting with mobility services. They're going to enter smartly and slowly." At the same time, Tavares has made it clear that the U.S. is part of the brand's ambition to be a truly global automaker. Says Bailo: "Anytime a new brand comes into the market, it offers opportunities and [increases choice]. I think most people like to have a wider variety." But Peugeot is going to need to do something different if it is going to stand out.
From the July 2019 issue
