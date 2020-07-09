George Floyd: Pew survey on US attitudes to police reveals changes

A two-thirds majority of Americans say they support giving civilians the power to sue police, a new survey suggests.

The Pew Research Center found overall support for police is steady, but fewer people say officers use appropriate force.

Despite a recent clamour to reduce spending on law enforcement, 73% say it should stay the same or even increase.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May has spurred a debate over police reform.

A majority of Americans do not want police spending cut. % of Americans who say spending should:. No opinion responses not shown. More

The analysis, released on Thursday, shows modest declines in police support over the past four years.

A solid majority, 58%, still say police do a good or excellent job of protecting people from crime, down just 4% since 2016.

Declines are more pronounced, however, in other categories: using the right amount of force, treating racial and ethnic groups equally, and holding officers accountable for misconduct.

In each of these areas, approval dropped by at least 10%, with just about one third of the American public giving police forces positive ratings.

American approval of police has declined slightly over past four years. % of those who approve of the police performance in: . No answer responses not shown. More

And the gaps in police approval were even wider along partisan and racial lines.

Two-thirds of white adults, for example, said the police were doing a good or excellent job at protecting the public, while half of Hispanic adults and just 28% of black adults agreed.

In every aspect of policing, Democrats are less likely than Republicans to view police favourably.

For example, while 89% of Republicans see police as treating racial groups equally, just 10% of Democrats say the same.

Support for police is split along racial lines. % who say police use appropriate force for each situation. . More