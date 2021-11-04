A Pewaukee man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child after doing illegitimate physical exams

A 51-year-old Pewaukee man is accused of using illegitimate physical exams to sexually assault a 12-year-old child in Racine.

James A. Wicht was charged Oct. 28 in Racine County Circuit Court with numerous felonies: four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse intentionally causing harm and one count of child sexual exploitation through videos, records.

According to a criminal complaint:

The incidents occurred between October 2020 and Oct. 7, 2021, when they were first reported to the Racine Police Department.

Wicht would come to the child's home to conduct exams on her. The child's parents told police Wicht had known the family since about 2013.

Wicht told one of the girl's parents that he needed to conduct the exam for his "final exams for a paramedic licensure." According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is no record of Wicht ever having a license.

The parents told police Wicht had been conducting exams for longer than the past year, but it was in the last year that the exams turned invasive and the assault occurred, the complaint said.

In one instance, the girl's father recorded an exam on a phone. The father said Wicht asked him to record the exam so Wicht could "show doctors for his testing."

The parents told police they agreed to the exams because they "did not believe there were issues because they were either present in the room or in the next room." Also, the parents said that when the exams started, "they were not invasive and appeared to involve taking vitals."

But the parents said they became concerned after an incident in April 2021 in which the girl said Wicht hurt her with what was believed to be a speculum, the complaint said.

One of the parents told police that consent was not given for "that type of exam."

Investigators believe Wicht assaulted multiple children over the course of many years, though details were not provided by police about how many children they suspected were assaulted or when and where the assaults allegedly occurred.

Story continues

A public information officer for the Racine Police Department did not respond to a request for an interview. Wicht's attorneys, Michael Hart and Craig Powell of Hart Powell S.C., also did not respond to an email request for an interview.

Wicht has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 11. He is being held on $1 million cash bond, according to online court records.

The Racine Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department are looking to identify and speak to possible victims. Those with knowledge of anyone who has had similar contact with Wicht are encouraged to call Racine Police Investigator Melissa Diener at 262-635-7764, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143, or Waukesha County Detective Mark Conrad at 262-691-6038.

Those who want to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers' P3 Tips app.

Contact Evan Frank at (262) 361-9138 or evan.frank@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Evanfrank_LCP.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pewaukee man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child