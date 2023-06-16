PewDiePie voices frustration over Japan's health restrictions limiting time with his newborn

[Source]

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, expressed his frustrations with Japan's health restrictions in a recent vlog.

Mixed feelings: In the video uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 15 titled "Reviewing Japan," the often-controversial YouTube star discusses his feelings toward the strict rules and regulations in the country.

While he acknowledges the benefits of Japan's structured society, he also voices his annoyance with certain rules that he feels are unnecessary.

Japan has so many rules, and it’s a bit conflicting for me to complain about because a lot of the best stuff about Japan, a lot of the reasons why Japan works so well, is because of the rules. But sometimes, there are rules that just don’t make any sense. I have no problem following rules as long as I understand the reason for it, you know a lot of it is just, "Be thoughtful of other people, it’s not just about you." More from NextShark: Heartwarming video of young girl caring for her blind parents goes viral

Why he's frustrated: According to the Swedish influencer, such restrictions will limit the amount of time he can spend with his newborn baby in the hospital.

“I’m not allowed to be in the delivery room for our baby for more than two hours,” Kjellberg adds. “That’s because of the global health problem rules. It just doesn’t make sense to me… it’s really frustrating.”

No love lost: The 33-year-old YouTuber, who lived in Brighton, England, for nearly a decade, moved to Japan in 2022 and has expressed his love for the country in many of his videos.

In the recent video, he described his life in Japan as a "dream" and stated that he and his wife feel comfortable and happy there. He gave Japan an "S+" rating and encouraged his viewers to visit.

